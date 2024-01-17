Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRIA: IN A NEW LIGHT Premieres At The Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil officially launched its 40th anniversary celebrations last night at London's Royal Albert Hall with the European Premiere of Alegría – In A New Light, a creative revival of its iconic 1994 production that will run until 3 March 2024.

The spectacular premiere was attended by a host of celebrity guests, with names including: Alan Carr, Bradley Macintosh, Carrie Fletcher, Denise Van Outen, Ella Eyre, Jo Wood, Joanna Page, Kerry Godliman, Sir Lenny Henry, Theo Walcott, Zoe Wanamaker, Jeremy Vine and more.
 
Originally performed from 1994 to 2013, Alegría has become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows that has greatly contributed to establishing the company's signature performance style internationally by mesmerizing over 14 millions spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries. Brought to life by an international cast of 64 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, the revival production Alegría – In A New Light entirely reimagines the original classic to inspire a new generation with its joyous magical feeling. 
 
The limited series of performances will run until 3 March 2024. Tickets are on sale now via the Cirque du Soleil website.    


2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil, a Montreal-based global live entertainment phenomenon that has mesmerized over 400 million spectators worldwide with its touring shows under the Big Top and in arenas, its resident shows and its special events division. The London Premiere of Alegría – In A New Light marked the first of a series of gala openings worldwide that will celebrate 40 years of dreaming the impossible. 
 
"There would be no better way to kick start our 40th anniversary celebrations than with the revival of our all-time classic Alegría in a venue that has been intimately connected to the history and success of Cirque du Soleil. Since 1996, our annual residency at the Royal Albert Hall has become a staple of entertainment in London; a tradition that our fans and cast & crew alike look forward to with excitement.” Duncan J. Fisher, President – Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
 
 
Duncan Fisher is appointed President of the Touring Shows Division
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has officially named Duncan Fisher as the President of the Touring Shows Division. Native of Leeds, UK, Fisher is deemed the perfect candidate to spearhead the division's growth in the coming years. With a background as a gymnast and then circus artist, Fisher seamlessly transitioned into show operations, leveraging his comprehensive understanding of the business. Before joining Cirque in 2018, he accrued 25 years of experience in live-entertainment management, successfully leading operations for major international festivals, touring shows and events.
 
At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth in strive for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to shake the status quo and bring joy to the world. 
 
With its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, immersive visual universe and exciting acrobatics – including the first Flying Trapeze act to ever be performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Alegría touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.
 
For show and ticket information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria




