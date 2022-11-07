Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize Concert

This one-night-only gala, hosted by Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee, will showcase outstanding new musical theatre writing talent.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Christopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize Concert

Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments announced a selection of starry performers to join the line-up for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November at 7.30pm.

This one-night-only gala, hosted by Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee, will showcase outstanding new musical theatre writing talent with a selection of songs from exciting new shows in development.

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Jenna Russell, Ameena Hamid and Matthew Xia and will award the prize and the winner will receive £1000 towards developing their work. An additional price of £250 for Voice, Vision & Potential will be awarded, sponsored by writers of SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

The concert will also commemorate 30 years of Mercury Musical Developments (MMD), the UK's membership organization for writers of musical theatre. Established in 1992, MMD is dedicated to developing the talents and careers of its members and ensuring a future for British musicals. The evening will celebrate the achievements of MMD's members past and present, including songs from Identical by Stiles + Drewe and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button by Darren Clark and Jethro Compton, among others.

PERFORMERS on the night will include:

Further casting to be announced.

The final songs are:

'Getting Away With Murder' from La Vida Loca Latin Dance Musical by Chris Brindle & Rob Jones
'I Don't Feel Like Me Anymore' from Snowflake by Lewis Cornay
'Joyce's Song' from Falling Skies by Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney
'Keep Me From Going Under' from Keep Me From Going Under by Michelle Payne & Emy Parsons
'Lullaby' from Soul of the Ballad by Chris Poon & Daniel York Loh
'On My Way' from Hynt (Passage) by Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams
'One Last Request' from The Most Beautiful Suicide by Flora Leo
'Parallel Life' from The Fan by Karen Bishko & Max Luck
'A Portrait Of Me' from Dead Reckoning by Lezlie Wade & Scott Christian
'The Inventor's Daughter' from The Night Our Parents Disappeared by Andy Room & Oli George Rew
'This Isn't Magic' from Galileo: An A Cappella Musical by Dan Mawson & Leo Mercer
'Wheatfield With Crows' from The Rise and Fall of Vinnie & Paul by Neil Bastian

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:


When: Monday 21st November 2022
Time: 7.30pm
Where: The Other Palace, 12 Palace St, London SW1E 5BJ
Tickets: £35-£50

Booking link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207908®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheotherpalace.co.uk%2Fstiles-drewe-best-new-song-prize-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets to the Song Prize Concert are available for booking via The Other Palace website. A limited number of discounted tickets have been released to MMD members.




Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink Photo
Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink
The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O’Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022. To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. Check out photos here!
BECTU Says ACE NPO Funding Announcement is Devastating for Londons Creative Workforce Photo
BECTU Says ACE NPO Funding Announcement is Devastating for London's Creative Workforce
Head of Bectu Philippa Childs has released a statement commenting on the National Portfolio Organisation funding announcement from Arts Council England.
KDC Theatre Brings Shakespeares HENRY IV to Barons Court Theatre Photo
KDC Theatre Brings Shakespeare's HENRY IV to Barons Court Theatre
London-based theatre company, KDC Theatre, is staging a newly adapted version of William Shakepeare’s historical play Henry IV at Barons Court Theatre, West Kensington, from Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 November.
Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse Photo
Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse
All new production photos have been released for How To Build A Better Tulip by Mark Giesser at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.  

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Christopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize ConcertChristopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize Concert
November 7, 2022

Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments announced a selection of starry performers to join the line-up for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November at 7.30pm.
Photos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice RinkPhotos: THE CHER SHOW Celebrates Opening Night in Brighton at The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink
November 7, 2022

The brand-new production of The Cher Show starring Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers, and Millie O’Connell, opened at Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 1 November for a 2 week residency, playing until Saturday 12 November 2022. To celebrate the arrival of the show in town, the three Chers paid a visit to the newly opened iconic Brighton landmark The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the GatehousePhotos: First Look at HOW TO BUILD A BETTER TULIP at Upstairs at the Gatehouse
November 7, 2022

All new production photos have been released for How To Build A Better Tulip by Mark Giesser at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.  
DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at PleasanceDIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Extends its Run at Pleasance
November 7, 2022

The brand-new show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has extended its London run at Pleasance Theatre.  Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy – this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless. 
The Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond CelebrationThe Royal Ballet Celebrates 60 Years Of The Friends Of Covent Garden With A Diamond Celebration
November 7, 2022

The Royal presents A Diamond Celebration, a special programme to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. This celebration will also be broadcast live to cinemas around the world on Wednesday 16th November and encore screenings on Saturday 19th November.