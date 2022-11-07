Christopher Chung, Chelsea Halfpenny & More to Perform at Stiles + Drewe's 2022 Best New Song Prize Concert

Stiles + Drewe and Mercury Musical Developments announced a selection of starry performers to join the line-up for this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November at 7.30pm.

This one-night-only gala, hosted by Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee, will showcase outstanding new musical theatre writing talent with a selection of songs from exciting new shows in development.

A panel of industry judges, including George Stiles, Anthony Drewe, Jenna Russell, Ameena Hamid and Matthew Xia and will award the prize and the winner will receive £1000 towards developing their work. An additional price of £250 for Voice, Vision & Potential will be awarded, sponsored by writers of SIX, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

The concert will also commemorate 30 years of Mercury Musical Developments (MMD), the UK's membership organization for writers of musical theatre. Established in 1992, MMD is dedicated to developing the talents and careers of its members and ensuring a future for British musicals. The evening will celebrate the achievements of MMD's members past and present, including songs from Identical by Stiles + Drewe and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button by Darren Clark and Jethro Compton, among others.

PERFORMERS on the night will include:

Further casting to be announced.

The final songs are:

'Getting Away With Murder' from La Vida Loca Latin Dance Musical by Chris Brindle & Rob Jones

'I Don't Feel Like Me Anymore' from Snowflake by Lewis Cornay

'Joyce's Song' from Falling Skies by Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney

'Keep Me From Going Under' from Keep Me From Going Under by Michelle Payne & Emy Parsons

'Lullaby' from Soul of the Ballad by Chris Poon & Daniel York Loh

'On My Way' from Hynt (Passage) by Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams

'One Last Request' from The Most Beautiful Suicide by Flora Leo

'Parallel Life' from The Fan by Karen Bishko & Max Luck

'A Portrait Of Me' from Dead Reckoning by Lezlie Wade & Scott Christian

'The Inventor's Daughter' from The Night Our Parents Disappeared by Andy Room & Oli George Rew

'This Isn't Magic' from Galileo: An A Cappella Musical by Dan Mawson & Leo Mercer

'Wheatfield With Crows' from The Rise and Fall of Vinnie & Paul by Neil Bastian

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



When: Monday 21st November 2022

Time: 7.30pm

Where: The Other Palace, 12 Palace St, London SW1E 5BJ

Tickets: £35-£50

Booking link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207908®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheotherpalace.co.uk%2Fstiles-drewe-best-new-song-prize-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets to the Song Prize Concert are available for booking via The Other Palace website. A limited number of discounted tickets have been released to MMD members.