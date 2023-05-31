Christine Allado, Emma Hatton, and Alexia Khadime Perform in an Exclusive New Concert, Available to Stream Now

A Spotlight On is available to stream, download and enjoy now.

A Spotlight On Leading Ladies, a concert featuring West End stars Alexia Khadime (currently playing Elphaba in Wicked), Christine Allado (Hamilton, Prince of Egypt) and Emma Hatton (Wicked, Evita, We Will Rock You) will be available to stream for a limited time only. 

This intimate concert, which can be streamed directly to your laptop, mobile device or living room, is a glorious celebration of the Broadway and West End leading lady, featuring songs from popular musicals such as Follies, Evita, Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, and more.

A Spotlight On, a new streaming service, aims to shine a light on everyone who contributes to the success of theatre. This highly anticipated platform, hosted by radio and TV broadcaster Penny Smith, TV and West End theatre star Mel Giedroyc, and deputy editor of The Stage, Matt Hemley, debuted last month.

Theatre enthusiasts from all over the world can now celebrate their love of the stage by subscribing to the platform, which is now available. Among the many exciting features are candid, personal interviews that break the fourth wall and shine a light directly on the inspiring artists working across theatre.

New episodes being released this month include: renowned British actress Samantha Bond (James Bond and Downton Abbey), West End stars Rob Madge (My Son's a Queer (but What Can You Do?)), Jamie Muscato (Heathers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Tony & Olivier nominated choreographer Ellen Kane (Matilda the Musical, Stage and Screen), Olivier award winning actress Janie Dee (Follies, Sondheim's Old Friends) and legendary award-winning choreographer Dame Arlene Philips.

Coming soon to A Spotlight On, blogger and writer Mickey Jo Boucher (Mickey Jo's Theatre Blog) will also shine the light on the unsung heroes of theatre, including Rebecca Pitt (Graphic Designer), John Bullied (Illusion Designer), Tome Levi (Injury Prevention Consultant) and Danny Kaan (Photographer). As well as further concerts an exciting new series of Industry Masterclasses will also begin soon.

Previous episodes streaming now include actress and award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti OBE (Life of Pi, Hamnet), Sir Simon Russell Beale CBE (The Lehman Trilogy), Olivier nominated Queen Natalie May Paris (SIX) and currently starring in Newsies as Jack Kelly Michael Ahomka-Lindsay.

A Spotlight On is available to stream, download and enjoy now both online and via the App store and Google play.



