Catherine Bohart Announces Final London Date For Her Hit Show THIS ISN'T FOR YOU

The performance is on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Fresh off the back of a totally sold out Edinburgh Fringe run and having just filmed her debut Live At The Apollo appearance, Catherine Bohart is taking her critically acclaimed hour This Isn't For You to London's Leciester Square Theatre. Do not miss your final chance to see this incredible show on Friday 2nd December 2022. Tickets are on sale now and available from www.catherinebohart.com/live.

With support from Trusty Hogs co-host Helen Bauer.

Catherine Bohart loves control, hates change and is a serial planner. It's been an interesting couple of years...A blisteringly funny new stand-up show filled with horrendous life advice, cheery nihilism and reluctant self-discovery from one of the UK and Ireland's most exciting comics.

This Isn't For You is a profoundly funny show that regales audiences with Catherine's mental health rollercoaster ride through lockdown, glimmers with her gutsy resilience and is speckled with horrendous and completely hilarious life advice. Delivered with unbridled honesty, this oversharer marries cheery nihilism and reluctant self-discovery, into "a show that's worth holding on to" - The Guardian.

Catherine has fast become one of the most sought-after comedians in the UK and Ireland. This Isn't For You is her third solo hour, which over the past few months has been tried and tour-tested, garnering a raft of rave reviews and widespread critical approval.

Catherine's debut Fringe hour Immaculate was described by The Times in 2018 as "the sort of perfectly structured Edinburgh debut you always hope for and rarely get to see". Recorded by Amazon Prime Video, Immaculate can now be streamed on the platform as part of the Soho Theatre Live series. Her second solo show Lemon enjoyed a month of sold-out performances and excellent reviews before Catherine took the show on a UK and Ireland tour, including a run of London's prestigious Soho Theatre Mainspace.

Catherine's broadcast career is also going from strength to strength. She has made multiple appearances on shows such as Mock The Week, Late Night Mash, and The News Quiz as well as recording stand up sets for both BBC2'S Funny Festival Live and Sky 1's The Deirdre O'Kane Show. Catherine's other screen credits include Sky1's A League Of Their Own, C4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Comedy Central UK's Roast Battle, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show, Dave's Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier and BBC2's Richard Osman's House Of Games. She was also a regular correspondent on BBC2's The Mash Report and has written material for BBC Radio 4's The Now Show and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2). Catherine also founded and co-hosts (with Helen Bauer) award-winning online stand-up gig Gigless and offshoot podcast Trusty Hogs.




