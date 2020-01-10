Casting Announced For Workshop Of New British Musical THE THROWAWAYS

Lambert Jackson Productions today announce the full cast for the workshop performance of Dylan Wynford's new musical The Throwaways. The performance will star Lizzie Bea (Commentator 2), Francesca Forristal (Peggy), Michael Hamway (Hitchcock), Sahera Khan (Charlie), Andrew Langtree (Danny), Siobhan O'Driscoll (Meghan), Lawrence Smith (Commentator 1), and Courtney Stapleton (Audrey). The workshop performance will take place at The Other Palace, Friday 31st January, 2pm.

Written by Dylan Wynford, with an uplifting folk score, The Throwaways follows the story of a group of misfits attempting to save their beloved comic bookstore from closing by entering the World Championships of a popular trading card game.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, CEO and Creative Director of Lambert Jackson Productions today said "We couldn't be happier with this brilliant cast who will be working on this brand new British musical. We are so excited to see the stunning music and script by Dylan Wynford come alive with this very exciting cast."

Dylan Wynford writes. His previous writing credits include Bright Young Things (The Other Palace), The Lost Ones (BEAM 2018, Bush Theatre), and Catatonic Matt. His acting credits include Now and Then (Above the Stag), Just So (Barn Theatre), Parade (Frogmore Papermill), My Lands Shore (Theatr Soar) and Sing Street (New York Theatre Workshop). Dylan is the lead singer of the band Dylan Wynford and His Yesteryears.

Lizzie Bea plays Commentator 2. Lizzie was recently announced as Tracy Turnblad in the forthcoming Hairspray (London Coliseum). Her other theatre credits include Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre), Fat Friends the Musical (UK tour), and The Three Little Pigs (Palace Theatre).

Francesca Forristal plays Peggy. Her previous theatre credits include Oddball (King's Head Theatre, The Gatehouse), and The Dragprov Revue (The London Improv Theatre).

Michael Hamway plays Hitchcock. His theatre credits include Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), The Last Five Years (Wales Millennium Centre, UK tour), Legally Blonde, Jackie the Musical (UK tour), Forty Years On (Chichester Festival Theatre), Aladdin (Stafford Gatehouse), and Five Children and It (Tristan Bates Theatre).

Sahera Khan plays Charlie. Her theatre credits include Am I Dulhan (Bride) Yet? (Hammersmith Lyric, Battersea Arts Centre, Cockpit Theatre), and The Lonesome West, Rice Boy (Deafinitely Theatre).

Andrew Langtree plays Danny. His theatre credits include The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged Thirteen and ¾ (Ambassadors Theatre), Troilus & Cressida (RSC), Imperium (RSC, Gielgud Theatre), The Wizard of Oz (Sheffield Theatres), Albert's Boy (Orange Tree Theatre), The Hypocrite (RSC, Hull Truck Theatre), Treasure Island (Birmingham Rep), Groundhog Day (Old Vic), Cat On a Hot Tin Roof (Theatr Clwyd), Oppenheimer (RSC, Vaudeville Theatre), and The Shoemaker's Holiday (RSC).

Siobhan O'Driscoll plays Meghan. Her theatre credits include American Idiot (UK and international tour).

Lawrence Smith plays Commentator 1. His theatre credits include Avenue Q (UK tour), Brass (Union Theatre), The Divide (The Old Vic), All the Angels: Handel and the First Messiah (Shakespeare's Globe), and Sweeney Todd (Theatre Royal Stratford East).

Courtney Stapleton plays Audrey. Her theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre), Six (The Arts Theatre), Bat Out Of Hell (Dominion Theatre, international tour), Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre), and Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre).

Box Office: 0207 087 7900

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-throwaways/





