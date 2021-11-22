Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! UK Tour

Full casting is today announced for the new UK Tour of the sensational feel-good musical Mamma Mia! commencing on 18 January 2022 at Plymouth Theatre Royal. Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie), Helen Anker (Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Phil Corbitt (Bill Austin), Daniel Crowder (Harry Bright), Jena Pandya (Sophie Sheridan), Toby Miles (Sky), Jasmine Shen (Ali), Mariella Mazzilli (Lisa), James Willoughby Moore (Pepper), Corey Mitchell (Eddie) and Sarah Harlington (Alternate Donna Sheridan) lead the cast.

Further casting includes Taylor Bridges, Ambra Caserotti, Martin Dickinson, Billy Downes, Chloe Gentles, Rachel Ivy, Luke Jasztal, Matt Kennedy, Lewis Kidd, Robert Knight, Hollie Nelson, Natasha O'Brien, Phoebe Roberts, Blair Robertson, Kaine Ruddach, Amy Thiroff and Cameron Vear.

The Tour opens on 18 January 2022 at Plymouth Theatre Royal and goes on to visit Hull, Eastbourne, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow, Bristol, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Canterbury, Leicester, Llandudno, Norwich, Sheffield, Belfast and Oxford. In 2023 the tour will visit Wolverhampton, Manchester, Cardiff, Blackpool and Leeds*.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of Mamma Mia! said "I'm really excited that Mamma Mia! will be touring the UK once again from January 2022. We can't wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences across the country."

Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

The new UK Tour celebrates 22 years since Mamma Mia! premiered in London in April 1999. To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Since premiering in London's West End the world's sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies. Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. The second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The Mamma Mia! UK and International Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

Learn more at https://mamma-mia.com/uk-and-international-tour/.

*Casting for 2023 dates to be announced.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

18 January - 5 February 2022

Hull New Theatre

8 - 19 February 2022

Congress Theatre Eastbourne

1 - 12 March 2022

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

15-26 March 2022

Liverpool Empire

29 March - 9 April 2022

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

12 - 23 April 2022

Birmingham Hippodrome

3 - 14 May 2022

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

17 - 21 May 2022

King's Theatre, Glasgow

24 May - 11 June 2022

Bristol Hippodrome

14 June - 2 July 2022

Sunderland Empire

5 - 16 July 2022

Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

20 - 30 July 2022

Milton Keynes Theatre

2 - 6 August 2022

Brighton Centre

16 - 27 August 2022

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

30 August - 10 September 2022

Curve Theatre, Leicester

13 - 24 September 2022

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

27 September - 1 October 2022

Theatre Royal, Norwich

4 - 22 October 2022

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

25 October - 5 November 2022

Grand Opera House, Belfast

8 - 26 November 2022

New Theatre, Oxford

6 - 31 December 2022

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

17-28 January 2023

Opera House, Manchester

31 January - 11 February 2023

New Theatre, Cardiff

14 February - 4 March 2023

Winer Gardens Opera House, Blackpool

21 March - 1 April 2023

Leeds Grand Theatre

4 - 15 April 2023