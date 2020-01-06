Casting Announced For GB Premiere Of ON MCQULLAN'S HILL at the Finborough Theatre

The English premiere of acclaimed Northern Irish playwright Joseph Crilly's On McQuillan's Hill opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four-week limited season on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 (Press Nights: Thursday, 6 February and Friday, 7 February 2020 at 7.30pm).

When proud IRA man Fra Maline is released early from prison, his daughter throws a welcome home celebration at the local community hall.

Unknown to the revellers the hall has been bought by Fra's sister, Loretta, who turns up ready to demolish it after a twenty-year absence across the water.

Bitter memories and lies long buried in the bog threaten to resurface as an accidental family reunion descends into pitch black farce. Nothing ever changes in Gentry...

A vicious satire from a playwright hailed as "Ulster's Martin McDonagh" (The Guardian), On McQuillan's Hill gets under the dirty fingernails of small town Northern Ireland, confronting the horrors of abuse and the corrosive legacy of conflict with explosive wit and an insider's eye for detail.

Originally produced by the renowned Tinderbox Theatre Company in 2000 at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, On McQuillan's Hill now receives its long-overdue English premiere.

The cast is:

Helena Bereen | Mrs Tymelly

Trained at the Gaiety School of Acting and The National Theatre School of Canada.

Theatre includes Now For The North (The MAC, Belfast), Lovers: Winners and Losers (Lyric Theatre, Belfast), All My Sons (Arts Theatre, Belfast), Hamlet (Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo), Woman and Scarecrow (Old Museum Arts Centre, Belfast), Brothers in Arms (Waterfront Hall, Belfast) and Family Plot (Brian Friel Theatre).

Film includes Hunger, The Shore, A Year of Greater Love, The Devil's Doorway and I Am Belfast.

Television includes Glenroe, Fair City, The Clinic, Mo and Millie Inbetween.

Radio includes From Donegal with Love.

Gina Costigan | Loretta Maline

Trained at New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts and Queen's University Belfast.

Theatre includes The Ferryman (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Broadway), Party Face (New York City Center - Stage II), The Suitcase Under the Bed (Beckett Theatre), Crackskull Row (Irish Repertory Theatre), The Seedbed (New Jersey Repertory Company), The Valley of the Squinting Windows (Mullingar Arts Centre), An Trial (Irish National Tour), Bon go Barr (Northern Irish Tour), I scream, you scream, the cat screams (Project Arts Centre, Dublin), Buile an Phice (Andrew's Lane Theatre, Dublin) and The Risen People (Gaiety Theatre, Dublin).

Film includes Veronica Guerin, Becoming Jane, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Halal Daddy, A Terrible Beauty, Becoming Jane and Black Ice.

Television includes I Know This Much Is True, Vikings, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fair City.

Julie Maguire | Theresa Maline

Trained at The Lir Academy.

Theatre includes This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing (Irish National Tour), The Plough and the Stars (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, and Abbey Theatre, Dublin), They Called Her Vivaldi (Theatre Lovett), Toilers (Painted Bird at Cork Midsummer Festival), Anna Karenina (Abbey Theatre, Dublin), Glowworm (Project Arts Centre, Dublin) and It Only Ever Happens in the Movies (National Youth Theatre, Ireland). Workshops include Aonair (Triskel Arts Centre, Cork), Notorious Strumpets and Dangerous Girls (Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, and Everyman Theatre, Cork), The Lonely Whale (Cork Opera House), Channel 4 Writer's Workshop (Channel 4) and The Country Girls (Abbey Theatre, Dublin).

Theatre whilst training includes The Provoked Wife, The Cradle Will Rock, Buddleia, Once in a Blue Moon, By the Bog of Cats, Agamemnon, As You Like It, The Petty Bourgeois and The Seagull.

Kevin Murphy | Dessie Rigg

Productions at the Finborough Theatre include Over The Bridge.

Trained at LAMDA.

Theatre includes Tartuffe (National Theatre), Honest (Bewley's Theatre, Dublin), The Man Who Had All The Luck (King's Head Theatre), Juno and the Paycock (National Theatre and Abbey Theatre, Dublin), The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Curve Theatre, Leicester), Much Ado About Nothing (Creation Theatre Company at Oxford Castle), True West (English Theatre Company, Essen), Dancing at Lughnasa (Linbury Studio at LAMDA), Open House (Kensal House with Riverside Studios and Spid Theatre Company) and Faustus (Etcetera Theatre). Other work includes workshops and rehearsed readings for The National Theatre Studio, Hampstead Theatre, The Gate, Curve Theatre and for Steven Berkoff.

Television includes Warrior, Doctors, The Whistleblower, The Bill, The Year London Blew Up and The Long Walk. He is also the narrator of BBC TV series Mountain Vets.

Radio includes The Burial at Thebes, Space 1889 and Red Devils.

Declan Rodgers | Ray McCullion

Trained at LAMDA.

Theatre includes The Birthday Party (National Tour), I'm With The Band (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, and National Tour), Can't Forget About You (Lyric Theatre, Belfast), Shoot The Crow (Trafalgar Studios), Carousel (Bush Theatre), Service (Theatre503), Hope Dies Last (Arcola Theatre) and City (Encounter Productions).

Film includes Shooting For Socrates, You Looking At Me? and The Minnits of Annabeg.

Television includes Patrick Melrose, The Deceived, Six Degrees, Holby City, Doctors, Ashes To Ashes, In Cold Blood and Maru.

Johnny Vivash | Fra Maline

Trained at ALRA, London.

Theatre includes Purge (Arcola Theatre), Fuente Ovejuna (Southwark Playhouse), Waiting for Lefty (Haymarket Theatre), Laminated (Tristan Bates Theatre), Arden of Faversham (Rose Theatre, Bankside), Hypothermia (Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, and Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough), Someone Who'll Watch Over Me (Cockpit Theatre), Howie the Rookie (Old Red Lion Theatre), Still (KC Theatre, Croatia), The Revenger's Tragedy (Bridewell Theatre), Can You See Me Yet (Brockley Jack Studio Theatre), The Lonesome West (Tabard Theatre), The Beaux Stratagem (The Steam Industry at The Courtyard Theatre), Journey's End (Broadway Studio Theatre, Catford), Enoch Arden in the Hope Shelter (Rosemary Branch Theatre), On Raftery's Hill (Rosemary Branch Theatre) and Lost Property (Gilded Balloon).

includes Lie Low, Book of Monsters, The Good Neighbour, Rendel, Charismata, 90 Minutes and Small Town Hero, and short films including Eddie, Devil Town, His Wake, When the Sea Gulls, Big Bird, Locked In and Perdition County.

Television includes The Crown, Thieves of My Children and The Seven Ages of Britain.





