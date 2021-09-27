Casting Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced the casting for Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol returns with a live audience on 24 November, with previews from 13 November.

Stephen Mangan (The Split, Green Wing, Episodes) is to star as Ebenezer Scrooge. The cast also includes Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer). More cast to be announced, including the actors sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

Last night, The Old Vic's production of A Christmas Carol won five Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Play, for its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre in 2019.