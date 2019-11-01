Cast of West End Production of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Unveiled This Year's Festive Display at Hamleys

Today, Hamleys, the oldest toy store in the world, unveiled its legendary Christmas windows display. Designed to capture the imagination of children and adults alike, the display is described by the Hamleys team as "a heart-warming scene filled with festive cheer" showcasing a magical snowy landscape.

The four windows, brought to life by Hamleys' Visual Merchandising experts and retail design specialists Propability, feature adorable Ty Beanie Boos and family surrounded by a series of enchanting winter wonderland scenes; huddled in their cosy log cabin, singing carols around the campfire and out sledging together in a frosty forest. Featuring hundreds of Ty toys, the magical display incorporates traditional Christmas themes of togetherness and family in a charming fantasy winter landscape, brought to life by specialist lighting and design.

Celebrating the grand countdown to the official launch of Christmas at Hamleys in style, the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company's award-winning production of Matilda the Musical marked the occasion by singing 'When I Grow Up' and 'Naughty' from the musical alongside a series of festive favourites including Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' and 'O Holy Night'.

Gaby Lovatt, Marketing, Hamleys comments "With a rich history as the world's oldest and finest toy shop, Hamleys' world-renowned Christmas windows brings their distinctive festive magic to Regent Street once again. We're officially wishing everyone a very Hamleys Christmas and this year in collaboration with Ty and Matilda the Musical, we have created a memorable Christmas scene to be cherished by visitors of all ages."

Mark Swallow, Chairman, Ty UK comments "The Ty family are delighted to be a part of this wonderful London tradition. This Christmas, Ty and Hamleys are giving all children who visit these windows inspirational thoughts over the holidays, transporting them to a magical winter wonderland, with four delightful installations showcasing a range of Ty Beanie Boos. Founded by Ty Warner, Ty is now the largest manufacturer of stuffed plush toys in the world. Beanie Boos are continually evolving and have made Ty the No1 supplier of plush in the world, winning awards both sides of the Atlantic."





