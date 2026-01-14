Cast and Creative Team Set For Double Bill of Paul Bradshaw’s AGGY and TELL ME STRAIGHT at Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SH Productions and telling tales have announced the cast for the double bill of Paul Bradshaw’s tell me straight and the world premiere of aggy.

Bradshaw will star alongside Buck Braithwaite and Jade Anouka in tell me straight, directed by Imogen Frances; and Frances and Bradshaw will co-direct Matthew Jordan, Jean-Luke Worrell, Jack Gittins in aggy.

The productions open in Park 90 at Park Theatre from 6 March, with previews from 3 March, running until 28 March.

Paul Bradshaw said, “To be the first playwright to have a double bill programmed at Park Theatre — especially as someone who grew up on a council estate on benefits — is something I don’t take for granted for a second. Reviving and reimagining tell me straight has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to share its messy, funny world with a brand-new audience. aggy is shaping up to be a visceral excavation of identity, power and creativity, handled with great sensitivity by our extraordinarily talented company. The whole team is excited to welcome fresh audiences to Park Theatre to experience both pieces.”

Following sold-out runs at The King’s Head and Chiswick Playhouse, Paul Bradshaw’s award-winning debut play tell me straight is back. Him’s long line of hookups have one thing in common; they’re all straight. Best Friend Dani thinks he needs to fix up and finally find ‘a gay man who actually likes gay men!’ But straight guys are like buses… A 30-day detox is just what Him needs - no booze, no fast food and no men! Buuuuut will distractions in the form of wide-eyed Lee, fuck boy Ryan and oldest friend Matt prove to be derailing? Or will Him finally change his ways and see what is right in front of him?

Lawrence and Mahlik have been together for a year. It’s going pretty well on all accounts. So when Mahlik’s contract is up at his flat, it’s only logical that they move in together. After a particularly tough rejection, Mahlik makes a risky suggestion for Lawrence’s next project - that he presents as an alter ego to secure more opportunities. As success starts to roll in, this fabricated persona leaves the couple facing uncomfortable truths neither of them can ignore. aggy is a bold one-act play exploring privilege, gender, race and creativity. It's about art and who gets to make it. The play unflinchingly examines how people freely police one another, and how this can lead to destruction.