Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits has announced the full cast joining the 2025 UK tour. Performances will begin on 6 January 2025 at Edinburgh Playhouse, running through to 20 September 2025 in Northampton.

Joining the previously announced Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane will be Georgia Bradshaw (A Night With Janis Joplin, Peacock Theatre) as Zahara, Ryan Carter (Ain’t too Proud, West End) as Jagwire, Carla Bertran (Jesus Christ Superstar,UK Tour) as Tink, Luke Street (Jesus Christ Superstar, UK Tour) as Ledoux and Carly Burns (Rehab The Musical) as Valkyrie.

Completing the cast are Leo Abad (Hello Dolly, West End), Peter Camilleri (MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour), Joshua Dever (Mrs Doubtfire, West End), Reece Duncan (Rock of Ages, UK Tour), Georgia Holland (We Will Rock You, UK Tour), Georgia Iudica-Davies (Heathers, The Other Palace), Natalie Pilkington (SIX the Musical, UK Tour), Harriet Richardson-Cockerline (ITV’s Starstruck), Sophie-Rose Emery (Lead vocalist for Aida Cruises), Catherine Saunders (SuperYou, Leicester Curve), Ethan Tanner (The Boybands, UK Tour), Craig Watson (Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace) , James Wilkinson-Jones (An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical, UK & Ireland Tour) and Beth Woodcock (The Rocky Horror Show, International Tour).

At certain performances the role of Strat will be played by Luke Street, the role of Falco by Joshua Dever, the role of Sloane by Beth Woodcock and the role of Ledoux by Reece Duncan.

Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, this reimagined show promises to be a thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, and featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded!

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre. The musical also had successful runs in Canada, Germany and New York, a residency in Las Vegas and the international tour took the show to the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Bat Out of Hell – The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG, UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser and General Management by Julian Stoneman & Jack Maple for MPSI Ltd.

The West End & UK Tour of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith & David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Tour Dates

6 – 11 January

Edinburgh Playhouse

atgtickets.com/edinburgh

13 – 18 January

Portsmouth Kings Theatre

kingsportsmouth.co.uk

20 – 25 January

Liverpool Empire Theatre

atgtickets.com/liverpool

27 January – 1 February

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

churchilltheatre.co.uk

3 – 8 February

Cardiff New Theatre

trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

10 – 22 February

Birmingham The Alexandra

atgtickets.com/venues/birmingham

25 February – 8 March

Manchester Palace

atgtickets.com/venues/manchester

10 – 15 March

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com

17 – 22 March

Peterborough New Theatre

newtheatre-peterborough.com

31 March – 5 April

Cheltenham Everyman

everymantheatre.org.uk

7 – 19 April

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

21 – 26 April

Leeds Grand Theatre

0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

5 – 10 May

Woking New Victoria Theatre

atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

12 – 17 May

Plymouth Theatre Royal

theatreroyal.com

21 May – 7 June

London Peacock Theatre

sadlerswells.com

9 – 14 June

Leicester Curve

curveonline.co.uk

On Sale Soon

16 – 28 June

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

On Sale Soon

21 – 26 July

Wycombe Swan

wycombeswan.co.uk

4 – 9 August

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

18 – 23 August

Sunderland Empire

atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

25 – 30 August

Dartford Orchard Theatre

01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk

1 – 13 September

Bristol Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/bristol

15 – 20 September

Northampton Royal & Derngate

royalandderngate.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Comments