Cast Set for THE SHADOW IN THE MIRROR at The Mill at Sonning Theatre

George Dillon, Gregg Lowe, Giles Taylor and Nick Waring will star in The Shadow In The Mirror, adapted and directed by Dugald Bruce-Lockhart from the haunting short story by Gerald Durrell.

Set in the shadowy corridors of a crumbling manor where the past refuses to rest, this atmospheric stage adaptation tells the unsettling story of a bookseller who uncovers an ancient, hidden doorway in an old country house - and the ghostly terror that lurks behind it. As the boundary between the living and the dead blurs, secrets long buried come to light, leading to a chilling confrontation with a force beyond human understanding.

George Dillon has acted in films, TV and on stage, including working with Steven Berkoff at the Royal National Theatre. He is best known for seven highly acclaimed solo shows, which have toured in the UK and abroad: Stunning the Punters (& Other Stories); Judgement by Barry Collins; Hell & Other Tales; Graft - Tales of an Actor (winner of a Herald Angel Award in Edinburgh, 2000); The Gospel of Matthew; and his own plays The Remembrance of Edgar Allan Poe and The Man Who Was Hamlet. Other stage roles include: Victor Frankenstein, Charlie Chaplin and Johnny Rotten.

Gregg Lowe’s West End shows include Shakespeare in Love, Birdsong, New Boy and Wolfboy. He was Ink in the Hollywood superhero movie, X-Men Days of Future Past.

Giles Taylor recently appeared in the world premiere of A Knight’s Tale at Manchester Opera House. Previously he played Marley’s Ghost in A Christmas Carol, Cranmer in The Mirror and the Light (both RSC) and Mr Myers QC in Witness For the Prosecution (County Hall).

Nick Waring returns to The Mill, where he has starred in many productions, most recently DeathTrap and Hay Fever. He has worked extensively in Film, Theatre, Television and Radio working alongside Werner Herzog, Steven Berkoff, Vanessa Redgrave and Nicole Kidman.