Cast Set for BANGERS By Danusia Samal At Arcola Theatre

SH Productions, in association with Cardboard Citizens and Arcola Theatre, have unveiled the cast for the new London run of Bangers at Arcola Theatre, 17 July - 10 August 2024.

Written by Danusia Samal and directed by Chris Sonnex, Bangers is back with a brand new look, following five-star runs at Soho Theatre and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. Tanya Loretta-Dee (Eastenders, Peaky Blinders, Doctors, Constant Companions) joins returning cast members Danusia Samal (Gangs of London, The Serial Killer's Wife, The Great, Peggy For You, B) and Jim Caesar (Baby Reindeer, The Doll Factory, Death in Paradise, The Witcher) in this critically acclaimed blend of theatre and music.

Tanya Loretta-Dee will take the role of DJ and narrator, the first new actor to perform the role originated by Sound Designer and Composer Duramaney Kamara. Tanya brings a fresh edge to the role, alongside Samal and Caesarreturning to their roles as Aria and Clef.

An exhilarating night of original music, lyrical storytelling and pure UK garage vibes, Bangers sees two headliners crossfade between stories of love, sex and the power of music across one night where their lives intersect.

SH Productions will also deliver community-driven wrap-around activity, in collaboration with Cardboard Citizens, Cardboard Collective and the Arcola. These events will support young people interested in theatre and music, as well as those dealing with themes discussed in the show, such as housing insecurity, homelessness, and the challenges of growing up in urban areas.

