Cast Set For West End Introducing: Live in Concert

The cast has been announced for West End Introducing's debut live show. Laura Pick, Adrian Hansel & Elena Breschi to perform at the Lyric Theatre this June. They'll be joined by musical theatre stars Dom Hartley-Harris, Rebekah Lowings, Kayla Carter, Rhiannon Chesterman, Alexander Evans, Daniel Jagusz-Holley and Charlotte O'Rourke.

Performing alongside them and the ten-piece live band will be industry newcomers Chris Cahill, Helaina Cole, Stephanie Costi, Lou Destanque, Ellen Eckersley, Maia Gough, Hannah Greensmith, Billy Marsden, Aimée McQueen and Ajay Sahota, who have all previously appeared in the West End Introducing online series.

Established post-pandemic as a platform for new talent to network with and perform alongside established musical theatre performers, this will Mark West End Introducing's first live concert. The online series has been running for almost three years now and in that time has spawned newcomers who have since gone on to star in such world-class productions as Pretty Woman, School of Rock and Heathers.

Artistic Director of West End Introducing, Kai Wright, said, "Creating this new space for up and coming talent has been one of the most rewarding projects I've ever had the privilege to work on, and moving this into the live arena with the help of our friends at Nimax Theatres is a huge next step for us. Having the platform to not only promote new talent, but also provide tangible opportunities to perform live in London's legendary theatre district, in what will be a debut professional appearance for many taking part, is something I'm really proud to be a part of!"

Making up the creative team are Bat Out of Hell's Felix Sürbe as music supervisor, Bianca Fung as musical director, Isabella Guilar as assistant musical director, Jason Fenn as sound designer and Max Sharp as lighting designer. The live concert will be produced by Kai Wright, with associate producer Chelsea Smith joining the team on behalf of SmithWright Productions.

West End Introducing: Live in Concert will take to the stage on June 30th at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.

