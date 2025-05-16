Cast Set For UK Premiere of SING STREET at The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the 2016 movie of the same name by John Carney will receive its UK premiere at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre playing from 08 July–23 August 2025. Producers have announced the cast of talented performers who will be the first to play the roles on UK shores.

The full cast includes Tateyana Arutura as Anne, Grace Collender as Raphina, Harry Curley as Kevin, Jenny Fitzpatrick as Sandra, Indiana Hawkes as Gary, Cameron Hogan as Darren, Adam Hunter as Brendan, Lloyd Hutchinson as Brother Baxter, Lucianne McEvoy as Penny, Jesse Nyakudya as Eamon, Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Robert, Matthew Philp as Declan, Seb Robinson as Larry, Jack James Ryan as Barry and Sheridan Townsley as Conor.

With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the 80s, Sing Street is an ode to the thrill of young love and a celebration of the power of music to lift us up.

Tony Award-winners Enda Walsh (Once) and Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), with music from Gary Clark (Danny Wilson), bring John Carney's (Begin Again, Once) beloved coming-of-age film to the UK stage for the first time in this brand-new production, following sell-out runs in Boston and New York.

Director, Rebecca Taichman said: “This is a hard show to cast: we need youth, serious musicianship, killer singing and real acting talent. It's not easy to find all of that in one human body, needless to say. Stuart Burt Casting did a bottomless search to find the perfect person for each tricky-to-cast role. Every actor feels like a miracle when you find them. I can't wait for audiences to experience this extraordinary company at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.”

The Sing Street creative team includes Choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Set Design by Bob Crowley, Lighting Design by Natasha Katz, Music Supervision by Peter Gordeno, Video Design by Luke Halls, Costume Design by Lisa Zinni, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by HELEN KEANE, Musical Direction by Nick J Barstow, Casting by Stuart Burt CDG, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Gary Clark & Pete Gordeno, Choreography Re-Staged by Mia DeWeese & Camden Gonzales, Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie and Dialect & Voice Coach Hazel Holder.

It's Dublin, 1982, and sixteen year old Conor can't catch a break. His parents are fighting, his brother won't leave the house and he's not fitting in at his new Catholic school.

Enter Raphina, a mysterious girl who's too cool for school and on the lookout for a modelling job. In an effort to impress, Conor hires her to star in a music video for his band. Only problem is he doesn't have a band. Yet.

