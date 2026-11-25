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Further casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Coriolanus, directed by Elizabeth Freestone, running at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon from 6 February – 20 March 2027.

Joining the previously announced Damien Molony as Coriolanus, the cast will include RSC Associate Artist Sinéad Cusack, Yasmin Dawes, James Garnon, Liz Jadav, Thusitha Jayasundera, Jonny Khan, Anna Leong Brophy, Helena Lymbery, Maimuna Memon, Oliver Mott, Tim Pritchett, RSC Associate Artist Katy Stephens, Rhashan Stone, Maanuv Thiara, Jerome Yates and Jamie Zubairi.

Set in the midst of the modern-day climate crisis, Shakespeare’s great play is reimagined as a political thriller about who controls society when essential resources become scarce.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is delighted to announce further casting for Coriolanus, running from 6 February – 20 March 2027 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (Press Night is 16 February 2027).

RSC Associate Director Elizabeth Freestone follows her acclaimed 2023 production of The Tempest with this timely reimagining of Coriolanus. Set in the modern day, Shakespeare’s political tragedy is reimagined through the lens of populism and societal instability amidst the climate crisis, rising food insecurity, and resource scarcity.

Director Elizabeth Freestone said ‘The mass buying of bottled water and tinned food in the last few weeks has been a stark reminder of how dependent humans are on nature and infrastructure to provide our essential needs. Shakespeare’s play imagines what happens when those things can no longer be relied upon and so I’m daunted and excited to be tackling this story at this time. I can’t wait to start rehearsals with this brilliant company and delve into the questions the play raises about at what point stocking up for safety becomes hoarding for profit, and questions where the line is between national security and civic freedom.’

As previously announced, Damien Molony (Bergerac, Two Weeks in August) will play the title role of Coriolanus. Announced today, the full cast will include RSC Associate Artist Sinéad Cusack (King Lear, West End; Napoleon, Apple TV) as Volumnia, Yasmin Dawes (Dragonflies, Hampstead Theatre; May Queen, Paines Plough/ Belgrade Theatre - National Tour) as Fifth Citizen, James Garnon (Player Kings, West End; The 47th, Old Vic) as Cominius, Liz Jadav (Hamlet, National Theatre, London/New York; Mr Loverman, BBC) as Fourth Citizen, Thusitha Jayasundera (The Estate, National Theatre; Our Town, Regent’s Park) as Senator Valeria, Jonny Khan (Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Tempest, RSC; The Shitheads, Royal Court) as Brutus, Anna Leong Brophy (Henry VI Part I, RSC; Pitcairn, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Virgilia, Helena Lymbery (THE BFG, RSC; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End) as Sicinius, Maimuna Memon (Olivier Award-winner for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Bloodsport, Stratford East) as Aufidius, Oliver Mott (EastEnders, BBC; The Play That Goes Wrong, West End as Lartius, Tim Pritchett (The Real & Imagined History of the Elephant Man, Nottingham Playhouse; Short and Stark, Southwark Playhouse) as Second Citizen, RSC Associate Artist Katy Stephens (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe; Histories Cycle, RSC) as First Citizen, Rhashan Stone (All About Eve, West End; Keeping Faith, BBC) as Menenius, Maanuv Thiara (The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre; Line of Duty, BBC) as Third Citizen, Jerome Yates (I’m Not Being Funny (Peter), Bush Theatre; Project Codename, Netflix) as Volsce Lieutenant, and Jamie Zubairi (My Neighbour Totoro, RSC; Witness for the Prosecution, The Letter, West End) as Volsce Senator.

'What is the city but the people?'

When drought and failing harvests bring unrest to the streets, Rome’s citizens direct their anger at Caius Martius and his fellow ruling classes for withholding grain to drive up prices.

A victorious display on the battlefield grants Martius hero status and the title ‘Coriolanus’, but a disdain for playing the political game brings him into conflict with both the elites and the public. As a power struggle erupts, old hierarchies crumble and a race to control critical resources begins.

RSC Associate Director Elizabeth Freestone is a theatre director pioneering climate-aware theatre-making. She is the co-author of two books about theatre and climate change: 100 Plays To Save The World and Performing Shakespeare on an Endangered Planet. Her work champions sustainable production practices and the potential for theatre to respond to and reflect the climate emergency. Previous theatre and opera credits include The Tempest (RSC), Nora: A Doll’s House (Young Vic), The Rape of Lucrece (Edinburgh International Festival), The Wind in the Wiltons (Wilton’s Music Hall) and Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory).

Damien Molony is known for his portrayal of Jim Bergerac in the BBC’s contemporary revival of Bergerac (returning next year for a new series), as well as standout roles including Dylan in Sky's award-winning comedy-drama Brassic, Tyler Donaghue in BBC's The Split, and Hal in BBC's cult supernatural series Being Human. Most recently, he starred in Two Weeks in August, the acclaimed FX drama Say Nothing, and Hulu and Channel 4's The Great opposite Elle Fanning. His television credits also include Derry Girls, GameFace, Crashing, Suspects, Ripper Street, and On The Edge. Film credits include The Current War, Tiger Raid and Kill Your Friends. Notable theatre credits include Copenhagen (Hampstead Theatre), King Lear (West End), No Man's Land (West End), The Hard Problem (National Theatre) and 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (West Yorkshire Playhouse).

RSC Associate Artist Sinéad Cusack is an acclaimed stage actor whose work with the company has included Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing opposite Derek Jacobi earning a Tony Award nomination when the production transferred to Broadway, and three Olivier Award nominations, for As You Like It (which also won her the Clarence Derwent Award), The Taming Of the Shrew and The Maid’s Tragedy. Recent theatre credits include Tree (Young Vic), King Lear (West End), Splendour (Donmar Warehouse) and People, Places and Things (West End). On screen, she recently played Napoleon’s mother opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, and starred in And Mrs with Aisling Bea. She is soon to appear in the films Dog & Bull and The Last Days of Rabbit Hayes as well as Netflix series Grown Ups.

As previously announced, joining Elizabeth Freestone on the creative team are Set and Co-Costume Designer RSC Associate Artist Tom Piper, Co-Costume Designer Natasha Ward, Lighting Designer, Oliver Fenwick, Composer and Sound Designer Adrienne Quartly, Movement Director Sarita Piotrowski, Fight Director, Kev McCurdy and Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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