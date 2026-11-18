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I’m sitting in the rehearsal studio at Britten Pears Arts, having just finished a rehearsal for our upcoming show, A Christmas Miracle – a brand new opera by Errollyn Wallen. The piece brings together professional singers, instrumentalists and a production team with over one hundred participants from the local community of all ages, abilities and skills. Two weeks after the opening in Orford Church, Suffolk, we take the professional framework and do it all again with a different community in Orkney at St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney.

Britten Pears Arts Choirs rehearsing for A Christmas Miracle with Frederic Wake-Walker

Photo Credit: Angus Cooke, Britten Pears Arts

This is the latest Mahogany Opera production to be a hybrid of a community show and a touring show. The process for A Christmas Miracle is modular. Each group or individual performer rehearses their part or scene separately within their own context and then, relatively late in the process, we fit the whole thing together. We’re at this stage right now, and it’s thrilling and terrifying in equal measure! People have been on an incredible journey to get where they are, and are now arriving in the space and meeting other members of the ensemble. I can see how the next few days’ developmental journey will get exponential. But with everything coming together so late, we all need to seriously hold our nerve!

Errollyn and I started working on the text (taken from the medieval Chester Mystery Plays) nearly three years ago. Since then, we’ve had various workshops involving professionals and local groups in both Suffolk and Orkney. It’s been fascinating to discover the similarities and differences between the two places and especially interesting to see how two communities can feed into the creation of one piece.

The way we make participatory work at Mahogany has a very particular character. We don’t make work that is devised with a single community within a specific context. Although the company is based at Rosehill Theatre in Cumbria, our team is based in various places and we’ve always made work in a broad variety of spaces and places. Making a conventional community show would feel therefore disingenuous. But nor are we a touring company that drops in with a show and leaves again. We have a desire, perhaps even a need, to make work that not only responds to the context in which we’re performing but also opens a space for a genuine dialogue between performer and audience – where inclusion and participation are key aspects of the artistic idea, not just a nice add-on.

Despite the various workshops and touchpoints, our work could not be described as ‘devised’. We always work with composers and librettists who are creating a score (though the score itself can vary in its deviance from the conventional norm). However, our writers are given time and space to co-create in collaboration with the local community (or communities).

Britten Pears Arts Choirs rehearsing for A Christmas Miracle with Frederic Wake-Walker

Photo Credit: Angus Cooke, Britten Pears Arts

For our Snappy Opera programme (brand new 10-minute operas by and for Primary school children) we take the composer/librettist team into a school to draw on the ideas, themes and needs of a particular group. We then take each Snappy Opera into other schools around the UK, where new groups make their own costumes, create their own characterisations and sometimes get to write bespoke elements of the piece. At the risk of sounding esoteric, there is a mystical connection that is made between children performing an opera in one place and the children who created it originally in another part of the country.

This kind of work demands a fine balance – not just in creating it, but in rehearsing and producing it. François Matarasso’s book A Restless Art gives an excellent account of how delicate it is to work with professionals and non-professionals together. There is, without question, an extra layer of work – emotional support, flexibility, accessibility – that is required when working with non-professionals. But hold on, is there really? Do professionals not actually need just as much care and attention than anybody else?

When I’m working with non-professionals, I maintain the methods and language that I use in a professional setting. I don’t patronise anyone who has taken the bold step of walking into the vulnerable place that is a rehearsal room. In the same way, I give as much care and support to a professional than I would anyone else. In other words, I treat everyone as a participant – fully rounded individual with needs, concerns, desires, and a life outside the rehearsal room. Too often professionals are treated like a commodity. They’re expected to turn up and deliver. The big irony is that this way of working doesn’t produce the best product!

My work with non-professionals has informed my work with professionals as much, if not more than the other way round. The journey that a professional goes on when working with non-professionals can be monumental – being reminded of the core reason why we make music and theatre in the first place. Aspects that professionals take for granted can be brought into stark existential doubt by a non-professional’s innocent, direct questions.

Making this kind of work is always messy. There’s always some awkwardness between who’s professional and who’s not. There’s never enough time to establish any accepted structure or methodology. And yet, the energy, the diversity, the journeys, the connections are intoxicating. Everyone is taken out of their normal pattern, whether they’re professional artists or not. And in that moment when everyone is standing on the stage together, there is no professional or non-professional – only people making a miracle together.

A Christmas Miracle will be performed at Orford Church, Suffolk, on 20-21 November and St Magnus Cathedral, Orkney, on 4-5 December

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