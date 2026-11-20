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A new behind-the-scenes video offers a look inside rehearsals for Private Jones, a new musical inspired by the true story of a young Welshman who enlisted in the British Army during World War I. Watch the rehearsal footage below!

The musical follows Gomer Jones, who fakes a hearing test in order to enlist in the military, leaving behind his isolated life on a Welsh farm for the frontlines of the First World War.

As Jones navigates the challenges of military life, he finds himself among a group of unruly misfits, forming unexpected connections while confronting the realities of war.

The rehearsal video offers a glimpse into the creative process as the company prepares to bring the musical to the stage. Videography is by Ben Hewis.

Private Jones is scheduled to run from December 14 through January 30.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 2 Prince Edward Theatre 10% 3 Bridge Theatre 9% 4 National Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 15% 2 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 10% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 10% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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