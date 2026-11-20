"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for New Musical PRIVATE JONES
Take a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the new musical inspired by the true story of a Welsh soldier during World War I.
A new behind-the-scenes video offers a look inside rehearsals for Private Jones, a new musical inspired by the true story of a young Welshman who enlisted in the British Army during World War I. Watch the rehearsal footage below!
The musical follows Gomer Jones, who fakes a hearing test in order to enlist in the military, leaving behind his isolated life on a Welsh farm for the frontlines of the First World War.
As Jones navigates the challenges of military life, he finds himself among a group of unruly misfits, forming unexpected connections while confronting the realities of war.
The rehearsal video offers a glimpse into the creative process as the company prepares to bring the musical to the stage. Videography is by Ben Hewis.
Private Jones is scheduled to run from December 14 through January 30.
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