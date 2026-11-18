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Producers Brian & Dayna Lee and Nicholas Hytner have announced an open submissions casting process for the lead roles of Akthar, Crowther, Dakin, Lockwood, Posner, Rudge, Scripps and Timms in Nicholas Hytner's multi-award-winning production of Alan Bennett's The History Boys which returns to London's West End next year for the first time in 20 years. The casting call will look to discover a new generation of unknown actors to take on the iconic roles which launched the careers of its original young cast.

The production team will audition over 150 actors across two locations, London and Leeds, with submissions welcomed from male-presenting actors of any ethnicity, aged 18 or over who are without professional representation. Actors will need to be able to realistically play an 18 year old schoolboy. They will not be required to prepare anything as part of the submission. The deadline for submissions will be Monday 23 November at 11.59am with auditions taking place in London on Friday 27 November and in Leeds on Friday 4 December. Anyone interested in auditioning should email Casting Director Julia Horan at thehistoryboys@horancasting.com for more information.

The History Boys received its World Premiere at The National Theatre in 2004 before transferring to the West End and Broadway, winning three Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards. Originally directed by multi-award winner Nicholas Hytner (The Standard of Living, One Man, Two Guvnors, GIANT) and designed by Olivier Award winner Bob Crowley (The Standard of Living, GIANT, The Inheritance), the two will reunite to bring this seminal production to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a 16 week engagement from Saturday 10 April - Sunday 24 July with opening night on Monday 19 April. Casting for the production will be announced in January 2027.

Set against a backdrop of 1980s Britain, Alan Bennett's history-making play tracks the course of eight schoolboys at an all-boys Grammar School in Sheffield, as they navigate sex, school politics and their teachers' intellectual battle of wills. Poignant, subversive and deeply funny, The History Boys explores sexuality, adolescence and the nature of history, challenging the purpose of education whilst reflecting the changing face of England.

Nicholas Hytner said: “Successive casts of The History Boys have included some actors who have gone on to have spectacular careers. We're looking forward to meeting some of the major actors of tomorrow.”

The original National Theatre production of The History Boys will be produced in the West End by Brian & Dayna Lee and Nicholas Hytner with Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment. Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer and General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd.

Tickets for The History Boys are currently on sale with 20,000 tickets priced at £25 available throughout the run.

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Related Stories 1 THE HISTORY BOYS Will Return to the West End at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Nicholas Hytner's Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of Alan Bennett's THE HISTORY BOYS will play the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2027, marking the play's first West End return in two decades.