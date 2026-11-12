Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Star in BALLAD LINES at The Other Palace in 2027

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Carrie Hope Fletcher will star in the new musical BALLAD LINES, which will return to London for a limited 12-week engagement at The Other Palace from April 11 through July 4, 2027. The production will have its press performance on April 16.

Featuring music and lyrics by Finn Anderson and a book by Anderson and Tania Azevedo, the musical returns following its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant earlier this year.

Fletcher, whose theatre credits include Heathers, Waitress, Les Misérables, and Cinderella, will take on the role of Sarah, a New Yorker whose discovery of her family's history sets her on a journey through generations of women's stories.

When Sarah moves into a new apartment with her girlfriend, she receives a mysterious box from her late, estranged aunt. Inside, a collection of audio tapes reveals the stories and songs of her ancestors, prompting Sarah to confront her past and reconsider her future.

The musical combines original contemporary songs with reimagined traditional Scottish, Irish, and Appalachian ballads, performed by an all-female band.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of Ballad Lines," said Fletcher. "I became entranced by the music over social media when it was at the Southwark Playhouse and I remember thinking 'I want to be in a show like that!'"

She continued, "So getting the opportunity to sing Finn Anderson's score and tell the story that he and Tania Azevedo have beautifully crafted is really exciting and I just can't wait to get started!"

The musical's development began in 2018 through a joint commission from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Northwestern University's American Music Theatre Project. An earlier version premiered at Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling in 2023 under the title A Mother's Song.

The production subsequently premiered in London at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in January 2026.

"At its core, Ballad Lines is about the stories and songs we inherit, and how we reshape them to make them our own," said Anderson. "I'm over the moon to welcome Carrie and her extraordinary, powerful voice to this production, and can't wait to share our story with London audiences at The Other Palace this spring."

Azevedo added, "We're thrilled and honoured to have Carrie Hope Fletcher lead our Ballad Lines company. Carrie is an exceptional artist, with a voice, an honesty and a fearlessness that have moved audiences for years, and from our very first conversation it was clear she understood the character of Sarah completely."

The production is led by producers Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Kate Taylor for KT Producing.

"Taking the show to The Other Palace allows us to expand the cast, story, design and themes of this mighty musical, and we're delighted for both returning and new audiences to discover Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo's rich and evocative work," the producers said in a joint statement.

The creative team includes musical director Shonagh Murray, choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, set and Costume Designer Diego Pitarch, lighting designer Simon Wilkinson, and associate director Eliza Beth Stevens. Titch Gosling serves as production manager, RJG Productions as general manager, and Jane Deitch as casting director.

Additional casting will be announced.

A 17-track concept album featuring a guest cast was released in September 2025 and has accumulated more than two million streams.

Fletcher is a four-time WhatsOnStage Award winner whose additional stage credits include The Addams Family, Elf, Calamity Jane, and The Crown Jewels. She has also headlined three solo concert tours, including 2026's The Ghost Light Tour.

Anderson's previous musical theatre work includes Islander, Streets, and The Snow Queen, while Azevedo's directing credits include But I'm a Cheerleader, Spring Awakening, and Songs for Slutty Girls.

BALLAD LINES begins performances April 11, 2027, at The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London, and runs through July 4. The production has a running time of approximately two hours and 20 minutes, including an interval.

Tickets and additional information are available at balladlines.com.

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