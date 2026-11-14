Video: Watch Jonathan Groff In New Clip From RSC's AS YOU LIKE IT







The Royal Shakespeare Company has released a new video featuring a scene from its production of AS YOU LIKE IT at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. The clip highlights Act 3, Scene 5, with Jonathan Groff as Rosalind, Fisayo Akinade as Celia, Tim Preston as Phoebe, and Edward Judge as Silvius. Check out the video!

Jonathan Groff stars as 'Rosalind' in a scene from the Royal Shakespeare Company's all-male As You Like It. The Daniel Evans-directed production also features Fisayo Akinade as Celia, Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Orlando, Greg Haiste as Touchstone and Gary Wilmot in the dual roles of Duke Frederick and Duke Senior.

William Shakespeare's comedy follows Orlando, who escapes to the forest in fear of his own life and runs into Ganymede, who pledges to cure his lovesickness. To do so, Orlando has to woo Ganymede, which sets the story's games in motion.

The production began performances on Saturday 26 September 2026 and plays the Royal Shakespeare Theatre until Saturday 7 November 2026. It marks Groff's RSC debut, as noted in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the RSC's 2026-27 season. Opening night was held on Tuesday 6 October 2026, and photos from the evening were previously published by BroadwayWorld.

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