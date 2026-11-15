Review: SPARK, Glyndebourne

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Despite only being in its fourth year, Glyndebourne's Autumn season has already gained a strong reputation for discovering rising talent and showcasing exciting new work. In the world premiere of Spark, the venerable opera house may have produced its most promising youth work yet.

A young girl called Clara is anxious and struggling with what we discover has been a family tragedy. She has withdrawn from her parents and is refusing to go to school. Then a spark monster named Ash comes down the chimney and invites her up to a magical rooftop world where she meets a vibrant community who distract her from her sadness. But Clara's time in this fantasy world cannot last and she must choose to remain with the spark monsters or return home.

Ash (Natasha Oldbury), Blaze (Ella Taylor), Clara (Clementine Thompson), Frankie (Rachel Howe) and members of Glyndebourne Youth Opera

Photo Credit: © Glyndebourne Productions Ltd. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith

Composer Lucy Armstrong and librettist Olivia Bell's gorgeous new production blends opera with strong musical theatre influences to create a highly accessible, touching and entertaining show. Armstrong's music reflects a more muted and tense family home that contrasts with the vibrant colour of the fantasy world above. Quiet grief reflected by low oboe and minor keys fill the house and the dark world of the shadow monsters, who were once sparks themselves. The spark monsters are accompanied by mischievous music, with suitably playful tones and fun.

Armstrong already has a good body of work (BroadwayWorld loved her 2022 composition Gods of the Game for Grange Park Opera) and was selected for Glyndebourne’s Balancing the Score scheme which aims to develop composers from underrepresented backgrounds. There is clearly an excellent synergy between composer and librettist, with several moments where the spoken word is judiciously used rather than the whole production being sung-through.

Fiona Dunn's direction brings the magic to life; a raucous rooftop tea party reminiscent of a sooty version of Alice in Wonderland charmingly refers to delicacies such as 'coal tart', all bathed in glowing pink light. Late-night science experiments appear billowing with smoke and blowing bubbles and the whole company portray the effects of the resulting lack of sleep with great amusement. The Glyndebourne Youth Opera gives a brilliantly proficient performance, filling the stage with purposeful movement and are clearly having great fun doing so. No choreographer is credited, but Dunn creates both energetic and dark routines with movement director and assistant director Róisín Whelan.

Frankie (Rachel Howe) and Clara (Clementine Thompson)

Photo Credit: © Glyndebourne Productions Ltd. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith

Clementine Thompson may be only 23, but her performance as Clara portrays a much younger girl, riven with anxieties and sadness. Her clear and resonant soprano belies her age and she surely has a great future ahead. Holly Brown doubles as an overly officious Flicker and concerned Mum, while Hugo Herman-Wilson gives powerful melancholy to Ember and Dad. Their duet about their family loss is touching and well-sung, but feels over-long in the context of the production as a whole.

Rachel Howe is a bundle of energy as Clara's best friend Frankie and Natasha Oldbury's energetic Ash has a poignant and lilting end duet with Clara which will touch the hardest of hearts. As Blaze, soprano Ella Taylor is given the most opportunity to shine, operatically speaking, showing a velvety smoothness with excellent diction.

The ever-reliable Glyndebourne Sinfonia are conducted with both pace and judicious timing by Ashley Beauchamp, who gives the score enough time to breathe at darker moments. More volume overall would be welcome though, especially for the moments of spoken word which are often almost swallowed by the auditorium.

Ember (Hugo Herman-Wilson), Clara (Clementine Thompson)

and members of Glyndebourne Youth Opera

Photo Credit: © Glyndebourne Productions Ltd. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith

Ryan Dawson Laight has a strong theatrical reputation for his set and costume designs and runs with the themes of Spark with huge thought and care. Spark monsters are kitted out with monochrome striped tights, moving up to soot-darkened fur coats and intricate headpieces in various neon shades while giant eyeballs balance on shoulders. A looming fireplace is the main set for Clara's home, with large smoking chimneys and neon signs of "Smoke City' and "Soot World' bring interest and vibrancy on the rooftops.

It is clear what a huge amount of work and effort has gone into Spark. It stands alone as a very good production and has the potential to be truly great; I hope it gets a much longer life than this weekend showcase.

Spark runs at Glyndebourne until 15 November

Photo Credits: © Glyndebourne Productions Ltd. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith

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