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On Saturday 14 November, the cast of Cast's forthcoming pantomime, Dick Whittington and His Cat, visited locations across the city to meet audiences and promote the upcoming production.

The day began at Club Doncaster Sports Village, where cast members Ben Eagle, Harry Gascoigne, Adam Porter Smith, Anushka Basu, Kat Chatterton, Grant McIntyre, Catherine Hutchinson and Keiran Constable toured the home of Doncaster Rovers. The group also had the opportunity to sit on the sofa in the stands and create TikTok content during their visit.

For Emily, Cast's Operations Manager and a Doncaster Rovers fan, the visit was particularly special. She said: "As a Rovers fan, it was great to stand on the side of the pitch with the panto cast and merge my two loves!"

The company then visited Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, where they stopped at Etto café to meet customers before visiting the Cadbury shop.

Shoppers of all ages took the opportunity to chat with the cast, take photographs and film videos. The visit also gave audiences a chance to meet returning performers from previous Cast pantomimes alongside new members of this year's company.

The cast's final stop was Doncaster's annual Christmas Light Switch On in Market Square. The performers took to the main stage to give the crowd a preview of the comedy and characters featured in the upcoming production. They also took part in a photoshoot on the helter skelter, where Dame Sarah's hooped skirt made an appearance.

The day gave the company an opportunity to meet members of the local community ahead of the pantomime's arrival at Cast. The team thanked Club Doncaster and Lakeside Village for welcoming the cast during their visit.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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