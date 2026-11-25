"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT Cast Visit Doncaster Ahead of Christmas Pantomime at Cast
Cast members Ben Eagle, Harry Gascoigne and Adam Porter Smith joined the Doncaster visits and the Christmas Light Switch On in the Market Square.
On Saturday 14 November, the cast of Cast's forthcoming pantomime, Dick Whittington and His Cat, visited locations across the city to meet audiences and promote the upcoming production.
The day began at Club Doncaster Sports Village, where cast members Ben Eagle, Harry Gascoigne, Adam Porter Smith, Anushka Basu, Kat Chatterton, Grant McIntyre, Catherine Hutchinson and Keiran Constable toured the home of Doncaster Rovers. The group also had the opportunity to sit on the sofa in the stands and create TikTok content during their visit.
For Emily, Cast's Operations Manager and a Doncaster Rovers fan, the visit was particularly special. She said: "As a Rovers fan, it was great to stand on the side of the pitch with the panto cast and merge my two loves!"
The company then visited Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, where they stopped at Etto café to meet customers before visiting the Cadbury shop.
Shoppers of all ages took the opportunity to chat with the cast, take photographs and film videos. The visit also gave audiences a chance to meet returning performers from previous Cast pantomimes alongside new members of this year's company.
The cast's final stop was Doncaster's annual Christmas Light Switch On in Market Square. The performers took to the main stage to give the crowd a preview of the comedy and characters featured in the upcoming production. They also took part in a photoshoot on the helter skelter, where Dame Sarah's hooped skirt made an appearance.
The day gave the company an opportunity to meet members of the local community ahead of the pantomime's arrival at Cast. The team thanked Club Doncaster and Lakeside Village for welcoming the cast during their visit.
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