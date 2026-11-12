Photos: ROBIN HOOD AND THE MERRY MANDEM Panto in Rehearsal at Stratford East

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New photos have been released giving a behind the scenes look at rehearsals for Robin Hood and the Merry Mandem, a rip-roaring East End take on the classic tale which will have its world premiere at Stratford East from 21 November 2026 – 2 January 2027. Tickets are on sale at www.stratfordeast.com.

The new production's book and lyrics are written by BAFTA-nominated writer Yolanda Mercy (Queenie, Channel 4/Disney; Failure Project, Soho Theatre) and directed by Olivier Award-winning director Jade Lewis (Sleepova, Bush Theatre; Superhoe, Royal Court) who is also Associate Artistic Director of Stratford East, with music and lyrics by Robert Hyman and Set & Costume Design by Stewart J. Charlesworth.

The cast includes Ashley Joseph (JoJo & Gran Gran and Justin's House, CBeebies; The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Robin Hood and The Blacks, Stratford East) starring as Robin, alongside Toyin Ayedun-Alase (The Clinic, Almeida; Much Ado About Nothing, RSC at the Barbican) as Mayor, Eshan Gopal (The Wizard Of Oz, London Palladium; Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre) as Lil John Jr, Daniel Jacob (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo & UK Tour; RuPaul's Drag Race UK, BBC) as Muva, Nickcolia King-N'da (Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace; The Provoked Wife/Venice Preserved, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Will Scarlet, Kandaka Moore (Cake, Lyric Theatre; Sylvia, ZooNation, Old Vic; ) as FT and Helen K Wint (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Wyndham's) as Marian.

Completing the creative team are Choreographer Jade Hackett, Lighting Designer Craig West, Sound Designer Conrad Kira, Musical Director Rachel Wells, Casting Director Rob Kelly, Assistant Director Danny Bailey, and Costume Supervisor Chantal Short. Joining Rachel Wells in the band are Sara Farina on Bass and Perry Melius on Drums. The Company Stage Manager is Vanessa Sutherland, Deputy Stage Manager Amy Hales, Assistant Stage Manager Kiara-Ann Atkinson, and Assistant Stage Manager on Placement Rachel Wilkinson.

Stratford is buzzing. The lights are glowing. And deep in the heart of E15, a new kind of hero is taking off their blazer and putting on a hoodie.

Join the Merry Mandem as they zip across East London streets, stations, shops and estates. They roll through Maryland, dodge the Central line rush and keep a close eye on anyone trying to ship them off to that terrible place far, far, away at the other end of the line—a true villain's punishment.

Robin and the crew are taking from the rich, backing the poor, and showing Stratford what happens when everyday people stand together. Expect an East End spectacle to remember, with stunning sets and costumes and rip-roaring comedy, Robin Hood will have you merrily riding off into the night.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior.o

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming