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It started with a whisper. Like hearing voices – I heard a line on a train station platform, the first line of the play. “I could hurt you, you know, and maybe I want to.”

There was no one there. I took a few days to think – who was saying this? And to who?

Then Ben and Daize, two teenagers on the edge, walked into my life, and they haven’t left since.

Writing this play has been like tuning an old-school radio – finding the point where their voices become distinct, and listening.

And what that process has meant is that these characters are some of the funniest and most alive of any that I’ve written. The play was a Papatango Prize winner a few years ago, and has had a digital production, and now Ben and Daize feel like old friends. Like family.

One thing that I’ve found tricky is negotiating interview questions around my older brother. He died of an accidental overdose last year. Our family has been campaigning in his memory, and to prevent further deaths like his. It’s hard to believe he’s gone. I miss him.

The play looks at teen lives lived in the shadow of addiction, two brilliant and brave teenagers in an impossible situation, at county lines and the understanding that only comes in danger and desperation.

I wrote the first draft years before he died, and it doesn’t draw on his life. But of course it’s informed by my interest in the area, one that started with trying to understand silence, absence, and whispers around my brother.

Joe Dolan as Ben and Deborah Olat as Daize in the show

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

The title comes from a conversation with an old friend about the long absences and the devastating presences when you love someone struggling with addiction. The silence and the noise.

One of the joys of touring as a writer is participating in Q&As and having discussions with your audience.

Teenagers are meant to be a tough crowd. They have limited tolerance for boredom and infinite imagination for entertaining themselves. But they’ve been some of our best audiences – absorbed and howling, sometimes in tears, sometimes laughter. They’ve asked brilliant questions, and we’ve had emails and DMs from teachers and drama facilitators telling us how their students are still talking about our play.

I think there’s two parts to that. I hope they see some element of themselves and their lives in the two characters on stage. In his silly dancing. In her fierce wit. In how he strives to be older than he is, a man, and in the weight of the responsibility she bears to protect her mum.

But it’s also become clear that many know someone – from their year, from their school or one nearby – who’s disappeared from regular life and been swept up in a world like that of the play. A world of gangs and exploitation, where the gift of brand-new trainers can become a portal to another life.

Joe Dolan as Ben and Deborah Olat as Daize in the show

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

An audience member who used to be involved in county lines also spoke to me. He’s someone who has been to prison, been an addict, and now is a support for many other people rebuilding their lives after addiction. He reflected that when you’re working the line, no one thinks of the children.

And there are a lot of them. The Children’s Society estimates 46,000 children, some as young as six, are involved in criminal groups in the UK. There are TV shows and films – This City is Ours, Gangs of London, Top Boy, and more – that inhabit similar worlds to this play. But the focus is rarely on the children at the bottom of that ladder. The ones viewed as expendable.

What I wanted to do with this play was insist that lives of those young people are worthy of our attention. That their lives are the stuff of grand drama. I wanted to give the whole stage to Daize and Ben, not the adults that surround them, and insist on their humanity and demand we don’t look away.

The Silence and the Noise is at Park Theatre from 25 November - 12 December

Main Photo Credit: Michael van der Put

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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