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The UK premiere of Twist of Fate, a new musical with book and lyrics by Lissa Levin, music by Ron Abel and directed by Bronagh Lagan, will play at London's Charing Cross Theatre from Saturday 17 April to Saturday 10 July 2027.

It's the 1980s in the City of Angels, but performing one spiritual art could still land you in hot water. No earthly law is stopping this bold Romani Gypsy fortune-teller. Not only does she excel at the outlawed practice of fortune-telling, she's determined to teach it to her rebellious teenage daughter. Unfortunately, the cards haven't predicted the arrival of an undercover police officer.

But this indomitable mother and daughter are not going down without a fight. After all, they've got destiny on their side.

Twist of Fate is a musical about fate, destiny and the fine art of playing the hand you're dealt. It asks how we preserve our heritage, fight for our future and learn to read what's written in the stars.

The musical has previously received considerable acclaim when it was first staged in Los Angeles in 1996 at the Tiffany Theatre, winning LA Weekly's Musical of the Year, with Ron Abel's score and orchestrations recognised by the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards. Lissa Levin also received the prestigious Kleban Award for her libretto, while the production was nominated for an LA Ovation Award for Best Musical.

Lissa Levin and Ron Abel, the writers of Twist of Fate, commented, “What drew us to this story was the remarkable courage of a woman who refused to let others decide who she was or what she could believe. There's something incredibly powerful about that, particularly when you consider the prejudices she was confronting.

We wanted to bring that story to the stage with warmth, humour and music, while exploring the complicated family relationships and very human contradictions at its heart. Twist of Fate is full of surprises, and we're thrilled to be bringing it to London for audiences to discover.”

Director Bronagh Lagan said, “It's a privilege to direct this exciting new musical at Charing Cross Theatre. We so rarely hear Romani voices on our stages, and Twist of Fate is full of wit, warmth and charm. At its heart are a strong-willed mother and daughter, divided between preserving their heritage, and assimilation. And if the daughter is going to accept and value who she is, then the mother is just going to have to change how the world sees them. With Ron Abel's wonderful score and Lissa Levin's sharply observed book, it's a really special show, and I can't wait to bring it to London next year.”

Bronagh Lagan is an award-winning director whose credits include the Olivier Award-nominated Cruise (Duchess and Apollo Theatres), Flowers for Mrs Harris (Riverside Studios), which won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production, and Brixton Calling (Southwark Playhouse), winner of three Off West End Awards. She previously directed Mrs President at Charing Cross Theatre and the European premiere of Little Women at Park Theatre.

Lissa Levin is an award-winning playwright, librettist and lyricist whose work spans musical theatre, plays and television, with credits including Cheers and Mad About You.

Tamara Saringer joins the production as Musical Director, with recent credits including Clueless (Trafalgar Theatre), Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (Criterion Theatre) and Cable Street (Southwark Playhouse).

Ron Abel is a multi-award-winning composer, musical director and arranger who has worked with artists including Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones and Patti LuPone. The pair's previous collaborations include Hazel, A Musical Maid in America.

The production will feature casting by Rob Kelly CDG, whose recent theatre credits include Hadestown (West End and tour), The Jonathan Larson Project (Southwark Playhouse) and Faygele (Marylebone Theatre).

Dan Allum, an award-winning playwright of Romani heritage and founder of the Romany Theatre Company, joins the production as Cultural Consultant.

Twist of Fate is produced by Willette Klausner, winner of 7 Tony and 2 Olivier Awards and founder of WMK Productions, who has produced or co-produced more than 250 theatrical productions on and off Broadway and internationally. General Management is by Smart Entertainment.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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