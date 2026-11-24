NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A new trailer previews WEST SIDE STORY at The National Theatre in London, where the musical is set to play the Olivier Theatre from 12 Nov 2027 to 12 Feb 2028. The production is directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell and uses Jerome Robbins' original choreography.

WEST SIDE STORY is set during a summer in New York, where two rival gangs, the Jets and the newly arrived Sharks, are locked in a fight for territory. Tony and Maria are caught in the crossfire, young, in love and running out of time, as tensions rise in their neighbourhood. The musical is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The entire original production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The creative team also includes set designer Miriam Buether, Costume Designer Nicky Gillibrand, music director Nicholas Skilbeck, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan and intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon. Robbins' original choreography is being reproduced and adapted by Julio Monge. Casting is by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Naomi Downham, and the associates are associate director Mumba Dodwell, associate choreographer Luca Dinardo and associate music director Cat Beveridge.

In BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the revival, Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said the theatre is offering 10,000 tickets for under-25s priced from £10 to £30 across the run. Further creative team and casting are still to be announced.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming