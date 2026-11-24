"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: WEST SIDE STORY Trailer at the National Theatre
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell co-direct the Olivier Theatre production, using Jerome Robbins' original choreography.
A new trailer previews WEST SIDE STORY at The National Theatre in London, where the musical is set to play the Olivier Theatre from 12 Nov 2027 to 12 Feb 2028. The production is directed by Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell and uses Jerome Robbins' original choreography.
WEST SIDE STORY is set during a summer in New York, where two rival gangs, the Jets and the newly arrived Sharks, are locked in a fight for territory. Tony and Maria are caught in the crossfire, young, in love and running out of time, as tensions rise in their neighbourhood. The musical is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The entire original production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.
The creative team also includes set designer Miriam Buether, Costume Designer Nicky Gillibrand, music director Nicholas Skilbeck, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan and intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon. Robbins' original choreography is being reproduced and adapted by Julio Monge. Casting is by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Naomi Downham, and the associates are associate director Mumba Dodwell, associate choreographer Luca Dinardo and associate music director Cat Beveridge.
In BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the revival, Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said the theatre is offering 10,000 tickets for under-25s priced from £10 to £30 across the run. Further creative team and casting are still to be announced.
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