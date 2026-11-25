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Some stories deserve to be told, some deserve to be celebrated, and some serve as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people stand together. Pride the Musical is all three. An inspiring, heartfelt and wonderfully entertaining celebration of solidarity, friendship and the strength of community, this is a musical of genuine importance.



Set against the backdrop of the 1984 miners’ strike and a government increasingly hostile towards both the mining communities and LGBTQ+ people, Pride the Musical tells the extraordinary true story of Mark Ashton, a 24-year-old gay rights activist who brought together a group of LGBTQ+ campaigners to raise money for striking miners in South Wales. What began as an unlikely alliance between two communities, each facing discrimination and political hostility, became an enduring friendship built on mutual respect, understanding and solidarity.



The Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) campaign chose to support a mining community in South Wales, raising an incredible £20,000 for the striking miners and their families. Yet the significance of their contribution extended far beyond financial support. Through their shared struggle, two seemingly different communities discovered common ground and forged relationships which would leave a lasting legacy.

Following the success of the much-loved film, writer Stephen Beresford and director Matthew Warchus reunite to bring this remarkable story to the stage. With original music drawing on the sounds of 1980s pop, rock and disco, alongside the unmistakable influence of Welsh choral traditions, the production captures both the political urgency and the infectious spirit of the period.



The musical is consistently engaging, balancing the important aspect of challenging political themes with humour, warmth and moments of sheer theatrical joy. The choreography is particularly impressive, with the Showgirl Fan scene providing one of the production’s most memorable visual highlights. It is a wonderfully executed sequence, full of energy and theatrical flair.



Musically, there are several standout moments, not least "Paint the Town", while the Pits and Perverts party is a particularly powerful, meaningful and entertaining sequence of what can be achieved. The reclamation of a deliberately derogatory phrase, transformed into a celebration of LGBTQ+ identity and defiance against homophobic rhetoric, captures the fearless humour and determination which characterised the original campaign. It is a brilliant reminder of how language can be reclaimed and prejudice challenged.



What makes Pride the Musical so affecting, however, is its understanding that solidarity is not simply about supporting another community from a distance. It is about showing up, listening, standing alongside one another and recognising that the fight for equality and dignity is interconnected. The relationships formed between the activists and the mining families demonstrate the extraordinary things which can happen when people put aside their differences and unite behind a common cause.



This is more than a musical adaptation of a remarkable true story. It is a celebration of LGBTQ+ history, working-class solidarity and the power of collective action. It reminds audiences that progress is rarely achieved in isolation and that even the most unlikely alliances can change lives.

Funny, moving, uplifting and profoundly relevant, Pride the Musical is a testament to the courage of those who refuse to accept injustice and the communities which find strength in standing together. The Pride march begun as a Protest and we must not forget this. Allyship is now more important than ever.



Pride the Musical is an absolute triumph and, without question, one of the most inspiring and important musicals to see.

Pride the Musical runs at the Bridge Theatre until 8 May 2027

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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