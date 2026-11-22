"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: The Royal Ballet Shares A First Look At THE NUTCRACKER’s Grand Pas de Deux
Watch Mayara Magri and Reece Clarke perform the iconic grand pas de deux from Peter Wright’s production of the holiday classic.
The Royal Ballet has released a new video featuring Mayara Magri and Reece Clarke performing the grand pas de deux from The Nutcracker ahead of the production’s return to the Royal Opera House. Magri dances the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy alongside Clarke as her Prince. Check out the video!
Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, the duet unfolds in the Kingdom of Sweets and is a highlight of Peter Wright’s celebrated production of the beloved holiday ballet, presented by The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.
THE NUTCRACKER is set to return to the Main Stage at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden on 3 December, continuing the company's festive-season programming. Tickets and further information are available through the Royal Ballet and Opera website.
The Royal Opera House has been active across its ballet and opera programming in recent weeks. As reviewed by BroadwayWorld, Royal Ballet & Opera also presented MADAM, a work centered on Ninette de Valois, the founder of The Royal Ballet School and the two companies that grew from it.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode