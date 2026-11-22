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The Royal Ballet has released a new video featuring Mayara Magri and Reece Clarke performing the grand pas de deux from The Nutcracker ahead of the production’s return to the Royal Opera House. Magri dances the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy alongside Clarke as her Prince. Check out the video!

Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, the duet unfolds in the Kingdom of Sweets and is a highlight of Peter Wright’s celebrated production of the beloved holiday ballet, presented by The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

THE NUTCRACKER is set to return to the Main Stage at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden on 3 December, continuing the company's festive-season programming. Tickets and further information are available through the Royal Ballet and Opera website.

The Royal Opera House has been active across its ballet and opera programming in recent weeks. As reviewed by BroadwayWorld, Royal Ballet & Opera also presented MADAM, a work centered on Ninette de Valois, the founder of The Royal Ballet School and the two companies that grew from it.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 2 Savoy Theatre 8% 3 Prince Edward Theatre 8% 4 National Theatre 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 15% 2 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 14% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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