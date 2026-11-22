NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







The Royal Shakespeare Company has released a new behind-the-scenes video offering insight into the portrayal of author George Eliot in its stage adaptation of Middlemarch. Check out the video!

Members of the cast and creative team discuss the inspiration behind incorporating Eliot into the narrative of the two-part production, which runs at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon through January 16, 2027.

The video examines how the novel’s narrative style informed the creative decision to bring Eliot into direct conversation with her characters. By transforming their internal thoughts into spoken dialogue, the adaptation allows Eliot to engage with her own creations, exploring the complex questions and dilemmas at the heart of her novel.

Nina Raine's adaptation of George Eliot's novel is co-produced with Second Half Productions and directed by Jeremy Herrin. BroadwayWorld's review of the production covers the staging, which opened to press at the Swan Theatre on 28 October.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 13% 2 Savoy Theatre 9% 3 Prince Edward Theatre 8% 4 Bridge Theatre 8% 5 National Theatre 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 15% 2 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 14% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone