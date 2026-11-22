"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Inside The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Reimagining Of George Eliot In MIDDLEMARCH
The cast and creative team discuss bringing the celebrated author to life alongside her literary characters in the two-part stage adaptation.
The Royal Shakespeare Company has released a new behind-the-scenes video offering insight into the portrayal of author George Eliot in its stage adaptation of Middlemarch. Check out the video!
Members of the cast and creative team discuss the inspiration behind incorporating Eliot into the narrative of the two-part production, which runs at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon through January 16, 2027.
The video examines how the novel’s narrative style informed the creative decision to bring Eliot into direct conversation with her characters. By transforming their internal thoughts into spoken dialogue, the adaptation allows Eliot to engage with her own creations, exploring the complex questions and dilemmas at the heart of her novel.
Nina Raine's adaptation of George Eliot's novel is co-produced with Second Half Productions and directed by Jeremy Herrin. BroadwayWorld's review of the production covers the staging, which opened to press at the Swan Theatre on 28 October.
Amanda Root plays George Eliot and Mrs Cadwallader, and Nia Towle plays Dorothea Brooke. The cast also includes John Hodgkinson as Mr Bulstrode and Borthrop Trumbull, Rory Alexander as Will Ladislaw and Andrew Richardson as Tertius Lydgate, as listed in the full cast announcement. The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Grace Smart, Lighting Designer Ben Jacobs, Composer Paul Englishby, Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang, Movement Director Lucy Cullingford, Dramaturg Rebecca Latham and Music Director Nathan Feeney.
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