Cast Set For PRISCILLA THE PARTY, Beginning This March

The full cast has been announced for the eagerly awaited PRISCILLA THE PARTY! at HERE @ Outernet in London’s Soho. Trevor Ashley will play ‘Gaye Cliché’, Owain Williams ‘Tick’ / ‘Mitzi’, Dakota Starr ‘Bernadette’ and Reece Kerridge ‘Adam’ / ‘Felicia’, with Grace Galloway, GRACIE Lai and Sara Louise as the ‘Divas’ and Steven Serlin as ‘Bob the Mechanic’, with Joni Ayton-Kent as Alternate ‘Bernadette’. Also in the cast will be John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt and Teagan Denham.

Randall A. Buck, Patrick Bywalski and Rod Gunner, in association with Nullarbor Productions, Blue Stage Entertainment and MGM On Stage present PRISCILLA THE PARTY! at HERE @ Outernet. With a book by Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott and additional material by Phil Scott, based on the Latent Image/Specific Films Motion Picture distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., PRISCILLA THE PARTY! is a grand celebration of 30 years of glamour and iconic entertainment and will be staged by the creative team behind Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical - you can expect the same award-winning costumes and head-dresses, re-directed by original director Simon Phillips.

PRISCILLA THE PARTY! opens on Monday 25 March 2024, following previews from 3 March, at HERE, part of the new £1bn Outernet development, an electrifying and high tech venue at Denmark Street in Soho, which has swiftly become “London’s most visited attraction”.

Trevor Ashley is one of Australia’s most sought-after and successful performers. He recently was the runner-up in Queen of the Universe, the global drag singing competition hosted by Graham Norton, streamed worldwide. In theatre, he has starred as Thénardier in Les Misérables, Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar, the original Australian Edna Turnblad in Hairspray and he created the role of Miss Understanding in Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical. He has just completed a sell-out run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as Pharaoh. He made his West End debut in 2013 in Liza (on an E), in which he played Liza Minnelli.

Owain Williams’s theatre credits include The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre / Royal Albert Hall), Les Misérables (25th Anniversary Tour / O2 Arena), Merrily We Roll Along (Theatr Clwyd) and Taboo (Brixton Clubhouse / London Palladium). His TV presenting work includes TAG (S4C), a magazine show for teenagers; Y Lifft / The Lift (S4C), the UK's first multi-platform, completely interactive gameshow for children; Heno / Tonight (S4C), S4C's primetime evening magazine show; Sam on the Screen (S4C), an arts review show.

Dakota Starr trained at LAMDA and their theatre credits include Fisherman’s Friends (UK Tour), Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical The Girls (West End, Leeds Grand Theatre, The Lowry) and Troilus and Cressida (RSC). Dakota’s screen credits include The Duke, Emmerdale, Outlander and The Magnificent Eleven. Dakota is non-binary.

Reece Kerridge’s theatre credits include the Arena Tours of Peter Pan An Arena Spectacular and Elf the Musical Arena Spectacular, The Spongebob Musical(original UK Tour cast), Top Hat (The Mill at Sonning), Shrek the Musical (UK and Ireland Tour), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Our House (Union Theatre). Reece is the founder and co-host of Sit in the Stalls radio show, which broadcasts Saturday mornings on Box Office Radio. Reece also performs as the Drag Artiste Gracie Lou.

Director Simon Phillips said, “We’ve been telling theatregoers this story in over 30 countries now, for nearly two decades and, no matter where we have played around the world, multi-generational, diverse audiences – actually, anyone intent on having a good time – have felt more than welcome at a Priscillashow. Given the immense mainstream visibility and recognition drag is enjoying, there has surely never been a better time to celebrate this heartfelt tale of love, friendship and acceptance and this spectacular, interactive production will embrace its audience, immersing them in an experience they will never forget. This ultimate celebration of Priscilla’s coming of age will bring everyone together with simply the best in feel-good entertainment!”

Trans icon Munroe Bergdorf said, “Priscilla is a timeless classic; for so many queer people it was the first time we saw queer people in movies, that we saw drag queens in movies, that I saw a trans woman on screen…. I think it’s really important we move with the times and provide new ways of telling stories that have impacted and empowered us all, so I’m very very excited and looking forward to seeing [Priscilla The Party!]… it’s such a ground-breaking story, especially in terms of everything going on with the trans community right now; this is what we need, we need stories that lead with joy, and to show that the trans experience isn’t always about tragedy.”

Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, PRISCILLA THE PARTY! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends, who hop aboard a battered old bus to seek fame and fortune in Alice Springs, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. It is 30 years since the unforgettable film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, graced our screens and almost 18 years since London first embraced the phenomenal stage musical. "PRISCILLA THE PARTY!” promises to be an unprecedented and unforgettable evolution of this legacy.

The stage is set at HERE @ Outernet in the vibrant heart of London's Soho. This sensory experience is poised to transport participants to the boundless Australian outback, a world of glitz, glamour and endless entertainment. Attendees will be invited to unleash their inner diva as Priscilla Queen of the Desert transitions from a beloved musical into an extraordinary immersive party. Guests can choose between an exclusive premium dining experience, featuring a sumptuous three-course meal, or opt to sit or stand on the dance floor, where a diverse array of bar snacks and drinks are readily available from the expansive bar area.

The audience can expect an extravagant display of eye-popping costumes, an exhilarating soundtrack that encourages everyone to dance and sing along, and a show which unfolds all around them. There will be immersive dance floor tickets as happens at Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, with DJ and pre-show entertainment similar to Here Lies Love at The National Theatre, a party sing-a-long atmosphere like ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena, cabaret tables with dining options similar to Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre and dining options and post-show party as happens at Mamma Mia! The Party – in other words, something for everyone!

The show will feature beloved classics, including Hot Stuff, It’s Raining Men, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Finally, Go West, Say A Little Prayer, Boogie Wonderland, Shake Your Groove Thing and I Will Survive.

From its dazzling debut in Sydney in 2006, the musical created by Allan Scott and Stephan Elliott has taken the world by storm. It initially graced the London stage in 2009, before conquering Broadway in 2011.

The enduring message of acceptance and inclusivity that Priscilla carries remains as significant today as it was when the curtains first rose.

Produced by Randall A. Buck, Patrick Bywalski and Rod Gunner, in association with Nullarbor Productions, Blue Stage Entertainment and MGM On Stage, PRISCILLA THE PARTY! will be directed by Simon Phillips, with set and video design by Brian Thomson and Justin Nardella, costume design by Tim Chappell and Lizzy Gardiner, choreography by Andrew Hallsworth, musical arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen ‘Spud’ Murphy, musical arrangements, supervision and direction by Steve Geere, lighting design by Per Hôrding, sound design by Ben Harrison and general management by RGM Productions.

For ticket information, show times and additional details, please visit www.priscillatheparty.com