Cast Set For BRIGADOON at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast for Brigadoon, book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, in a new adaptation by Scottish playwright Rona Munro and directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. The captivating Scottish Highlands come to the magical outdoor setting of Regent’s Park in this major London revival for the first time in over 35 years. The production runs from 2 August – 20 September 2025 (Press Night: Monday 11 August at 7.45pm).

Joining the previously announced Danielle Fiamanya (Fiona MacLaren) and Louis Gaunt (Tommy Albright) are Jasmine Jules Andrews (Jean MacLaren), Elizabeth Armstrong (Ensemble), Edward Baruwa (Andrew MacLaren), Norman Bowman (Archie Beaton), Taylor Bradshaw (Ensemble), Chrissy Brooke (Maggie Anderson & Ensemble), Tanisha-Mae Brown (Ensemble), Cavan Clarke (Jeff Douglas), David Colvin (Ensemble & Piper), Adam Davidson (Ensemble), Tim Hodges (Ensemble), Shoko Ito (Ensemble), Gilli Jones (Charlie Dalrymple), Christian Knight (Ensemble & Dance Co-Captain), Anne Lacey (Lundie), Robin Mackenzie (Ensemble), Owen McHugh (Onstage Swing), Nic Myers (Meg Brockie), Danny Nattrass (Harry Beaton), Jessie Odeleye (Offstage Swing), Eve Parsons (Onstage Swing), Bethany Tennick (Ensemble), Dale White (Offstage Swing & Dance Co-Captain), and Liam Wrate (Ensemble).

Drew McOnie said: “I’m thrilled to be directing this brilliant cast in my first season as Artistic Director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. I can’t wait to work with this talented group of artists to bring Brigadoon back to the London stage after a 35-year absence, transporting audiences from Regent’s Park to the Scottish Highlands.”

Creatives include Laura Bangay (Musical Director); Basia Bińkowska (Set Designer); Will Burton (Casting Director); Sami Fendall (Costume Designer); Carol Hancock (Associate Wigs, Hair & Makeup Designer & Supervisor); Alessandra Davison (Associate Director); Hazel Holder (Voice Coach); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Designer); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Director); Drew McOnie (Director & Choreographer); Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer); Morag Stark (Dialect Coach); Sarah Travis (Music Supervisor & Orchestrator).

From the writers of My Fair Lady, Camelot and Gigi, let the magical outdoor setting of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre transport you to the captivating Scottish Highlands for this major new production of Lerner & Loewe’s musical classic, Brigadoon.

Crash landed in the Highlands of Scotland, WW2 fighter pilots Tommy and Jeff are searching for a way home, whilst just beyond the hills, sisters Fiona and Jean are preparing for a wedding. Over the course of one chance day in the dreamlike village of Brigadoon, their stories entwine. But can love endure in this enchanting place where everything is not quite as it seems?

Not seen in London for over 35 years, Brigadoon features soaring songs including ‘Almost Like Being in Love’, ‘Waitin’ for My Dearie’ and ‘The Heather on the Hill’. In a new adaptation by leading Scottish playwright Rona Munro (The James Plays (Evening Standard Award), Frankenstein), this revival of a theatrical classic is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar) in his first production as Artistic Director of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds