Cast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-Bill

Performances run 11th - 22nd April.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Following its celebrated award-winning sell-out run in 2021, Generation Games returns to the White Bear Theatre from 11th - 22nd April.

Originally titled Gay Generations, the acclaimed double-bill of gay-themed comedy dramas has been revised and features a sensational cast.

Both plays portray the differences of perspective, the insecurities and the simple misunderstandings, sometimes heartbreaking, often hilarious, between men who grew up in different eras with different expectations and values.

A Certain Term is written by Michael McManus, writer of the sell-out political radio play Maggie & Ted (Garrick Theatre and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) and An Honourable Man (White Bear Theatre) and stars Simon Stallard, recently nominated for Off-West End Awards for Best Male Performance (Kes) and Best Male in a Supporting Role (Different From the Others). Simon has also appeared as Victor Frankenstein, Frankenstein (The Hawth Theatre); Olly Roberts, An Eton Mess (reading at the Vaudeville Theatre); Narrator, Tainted: A New Musical written by Michael McManus and Charlie Ross MacKenzie (The Vaults Waterloo); and Luke McGibney who received an award nomination from Midlands Royal Television Society for Best Actor in award-winning British indie film Remora and whose other notable roles include prison instructor Andrew in The Barred (The Royal Court). He has toured Australia playing Basil Fawlty (Sydney Opera House).

The second play, I F____n' Love You is written by and stars Charlie Ross MacKenzie, well-known stand-up comedian, writer, broadcaster and a presenter on BBC Radio Scotland. Charlie is joined on stage by Joe Ashman - also in A Certain Term (Our House; Rent; Netflix Original Emmy award-winning series Free Rein; BBC & Netflix collaboration Get Even; and William in BBC's Casualty).

Bryan Hodgson will direct A Certain Term. Credits include: The Importance of Being Earnest (The Barn Theatre and The Turbine Theatre); Tainted (The Vaults); Salad Days (Union Theatre, Bath Theatre Royal, & UK Tour); Twang!! The Musical (Union Theatre); The Tailor-Made Man (White Bear Theatre); and Edward Applewhite will direct I F_____' Love You. Edward has directed over 50 productions as Head of Drama and Director of the Acting Course at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. As a writer he was commissioned to write a musical adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, won a tourist award for a Murder Mystery weekend and wrote Lancashire's contribution to Our Town celebrations in the Millennium Dome.

An unmissable double-bill of witty, sharp, clever new writing.

Generation Games runs at the White Bear Theatre from 11th April - 22nd April 2023.

Address: 138 Kennington Park Road, London SE11 4DJ




