Cast Set For A DOLL'S HOUSE at The Almeida Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of A Doll's House. Joining the previously announced Romola Garai are James Corrigan, Olivier Huband, Tom Mothersdale and Thalissa Teixeira.

In a new version by Critics’ Circle Award winner Anya Reiss (Becoming Elizabeth; The Seagull), Joe Hill-Gibbins (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second; Ghosts) directs Henrik Ibsen’s subversive domestic tragedy about the lies we tell to keep things sweet at home.

Performances run Tuesday 31 March – Saturday 16 May 2026.

If I get run over tomorrow, how are you paying off the Amex?

If you get run over tomorrow, I’ll fling myself in the road after you.

Nora and Torvald’s marriage vows are a binding contract, but when scandal threatens to wreck their lives, it’s time to renegotiate the terms. Money, sex, power – this time nothing’s off the table.

Romola Garai returns to the Almeida, following her Olivier Award-winning performance in The Years, to play Nora in Henrik Ibsen’s subversive domestic tragedy. In a new version by Critics’ Circle Award winner Anya Reiss (Becoming Elizabeth; The Seagull), Joe Hill-Gibbins (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second; Ghosts) directs this provocative drama about the lies we tell to keep things sweet at home.