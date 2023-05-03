Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This Summer

Performances run Tuesday 6th – Sunday 18th June 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
Queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium has announced the cast for its run at The Other Palace Studio this summer, immersing audiences in Weimar-era Berlin and the fight for artistic revolution against the backdrop of the rise of fascism.

Fury and Elysium will star Iz Hesketh (Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Head over Heels, Manchester Hope Mill Theatre), Rosie Yadid (Bad Jews, Arts Theatre), Ashley Goh (The Phase, VAULT Festival; Red Riding Hood, Theatre Royal Stratford East), Maya Kristal Tenenbaum (The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse) and Michal Horowicz (The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse; Amsterdam, Orange Tree Theatre), with the final cast member to be announced.

Directed by Rafaella Marcus (SAP, Soho Theatre & UK Tour; Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre) & Karoline Gable (Oslo, National Theatre/West End), this epic new production explores queer culture and the fascinating lives of three very different Jewish women coming from the worlds of expressionist art, political agitation and the drag king scene. Fury and Elysium has a book by Stephanie Martin (Juniper and Jules, Soho Theatre; Passion Fruit, New Diorama Theatre) and music and lyrics by renowned singer-songwriter Calista Kazuko Georget.

Co-director Rafaella Marcus says, I'm thrilled to be working on this new musical about some of the extraordinary Jewish, queer and trans people who lived and made art in the darkest of times. I can't wait to bring Stephanie and Calista's bold, furious, playful work to audiences who in turn might be inspired to find resistance in art, together with my co-director Karoline and this fantastic cast of Jewish and queer artists.

Karoline Gable adds, It feels as important as ever to celebrate the many different forms resistance can take, and to investigate how fury, intersectional solidarity and artistic expression as a radical act can become a life line. I can't wait to go on this journey together with Rafaella and this truly exciting cast of trailblazing artists.

Fury and Elysium is based on an original idea by Patrick Ehmcke-Kennedy and Stephanie Martin and is produced by Tanya Truman Productions.




