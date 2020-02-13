Cast & Creative Team Announced For World Premiere Of ORFEUS: A House Music Opera at the Young Vic

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, today announces the complete cast and creative team for Nmon Ford's Orfeus: A House Music Opera. Blurring the lines of opera, house music and theatre into a timeless version of Ovid's legend, the show makes its World Premiere at the Young Vic, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown: The Musical) from 11 April - 30 May. Set in the near future, this unique production sees Orfeus confront his true nature to save the beautiful poet Euridice from his father Pluto, the fascist ruler of a dystopian empire.

Joining previously announced award-winning baritone Nmon Ford are: Gianni Arancio (Thriller Live UK Tour, John Barrowman UK Tour), Bernadette Bangura (Jesus Christ Superstar Barbican; Sunset Boulevard UK Tour), Franc D'Ambrosio (The Phantom of the Opera - 'World's Longest-Running Phantom' for more than a decade; Godfather III Paramount Film), Grace Farrell (Les Miserables West End), Fiona Finsbury (La Bohème Hampstead Garden Opera; Phantom of the Opera West End), Nathan Kiley (Chicago West End; Acclaimed Drag Cabaret Artist Topsie Redfern), Fabiane Leame (UK Dance Elite Champion Title 2017) and Shaq Taylor (Girl from the North Country West End; Hadestown National Theatre).

Acclaimed Savile Row designer Ozwald Boateng will Costume Design, with the emerging talent, dancer and performer, Shay Barclay providing Choreography, and Benjamin Kwasi Burrell (Small Island, A Taste of Honey National Theatre) will Music Direct. They join the previously announced creative team: Words, Music and Libretto by Nmon Ford, Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, Set Design by Leslie Travers, Lighting by Aideen Malone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, with Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

11 April - 30 May 2020, with Press Night 21 April

Main House, Young Vic

66, The Cut, Waterloo, London, SE1 8LZ

Tickets £10 - £43

youngvic.org/whats-on/orfeus-a-house-music-opera





