Cast Announced For OUR LAST FIRST at The Space

Bullet Point Theatre have announced the cast for the upcoming production of Our Last First.

Playing all four roles, and being cast live at the start of every show, this production is thrilled to have BECA BARTON (they/she), JOSHUA ELDRIDGE- SMITH (he/him), SOPHIE DEAKINS (she/her), EOIN QUINLAN (he/him), take on this show.

Written by Lucinda Coyle, the show first premiered at The Union, Southwark, to a sold out run. This production marks Bullet Point Theatre's first production since Coyle, and director Samuel Xavier launched the company in 2022. Our Last First, is part of The Space Theatre's, (Canary Wharf), spring season, and Bullet Point Theatre promises and intimate, and boundary breaking production.

Tickets are available to be purchased on The Space's website : Our Last First - The Space