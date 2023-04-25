Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For OUR LAST FIRST at The Space

Tickets are available to be purchased on The Space's website now!

Apr. 25, 2023  

Cast Announced For OUR LAST FIRST at The Space

Bullet Point Theatre have announced the cast for the upcoming production of Our Last First.

Playing all four roles, and being cast live at the start of every show, this production is thrilled to have BECA BARTON (they/she), JOSHUA ELDRIDGE- SMITH (he/him), SOPHIE DEAKINS (she/her), EOIN QUINLAN (he/him), take on this show.

Written by Lucinda Coyle, the show first premiered at The Union, Southwark, to a sold out run. This production marks Bullet Point Theatre's first production since Coyle, and director Samuel Xavier launched the company in 2022. Our Last First, is part of The Space Theatre's, (Canary Wharf), spring season, and Bullet Point Theatre promises and intimate, and boundary breaking production.

Tickets are available to be purchased on The Space's website : Our Last First - The Space




John Rutter to Lead Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at Bath Abbey Photo
John Rutter to Lead Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Concert at Bath Abbey
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of beautiful music at Bath Abbey on Tuesday 27 Jun 2023 at 7:30pm. Featuring talented members of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, this concert promises to be a feast for the senses.
Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre Photo
Careers in the Arts Launched by Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre
Careers in the Arts is the joint project between the Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre to inspire and educate young people aged 14 - 25 in West Berkshire and North Hampshire in what a career in the arts can and does look like. Careers in the Arts, funded by Greenham Trust, has now had its official launch ahead of its first participant recruitment this spring.
Nottinghams Nonsuch Studios Celebrates 10th Birthday Photo
Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios Celebrates 10th Birthday
Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham's independent fringe theatre, this week celebrates its 10th Birthday as an independent theatre making, producing and venue operating cultural organisation and charity. 
The North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti Theatre Photo
The North East Debut Of SOAPBOX RACER Comes To Alphabetti Theatre
A story of love, loss and hoying yourself down a hill on a matchbox with wheels, Soapbox Racer is the brash coming-of-age comedy coming to Alphabetti this spring.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar WarehouseFull Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar Warehouse
April 24, 2023

With Noël Coward's Private Lives currently running until 27 May, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced full casting for the world première of Jack Thorne's play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. 
Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night OnlyNicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that acclaimed fashion designer Nicholas Daley, renowned for his intricate, colourful knitwork and interplay with music and culture, is taking over the Southbank Centre for a special one-night cross-cultural series of events on Friday 15 September.
Almeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented GroupsAlmeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented Groups
April 24, 2023

ATG Creative Learning and Community Partnerships will target schools, youth organisations, youth services, alternative education provisions and community organisations to access A Streetcar Named Desire for free/free at point of access.
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident ArtistsSouthbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Artists
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre and its family of six Resident Orchestras have announced its Autumn/Winter 2023/24 programme. Continuing to bring the greatest symphonic, chamber music, and recital repertoire to the stages while championing classical music for the 21st century by presenting new works and unique experiences, the Autumn/Winter programme features a host of established and emerging talent.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season ProgrammePhilharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season Programme
April 24, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it is appointing Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor, as it launches the first half of the 2023/24 London season.
share