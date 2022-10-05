Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For NOT NOW at The Finborough Theatre

Performances begin on Tuesday, 1 November 2022.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  
Cast Announced For NOT NOW at The Finborough Theatre

Replacing the previously announced production of Yes So I Said Yes by David Ireland which has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts, Not Now by multi-award-winning playwright David Ireland has its English premiere at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season starting on Tuesday, 1 November 2022 (Press Nights: Thursday, 3 November 2022 and Friday, 4 November 2022 at 7.30pm).

The morning after his father's funeral, an unsure and still grief-stricken Matthew prepares to fly to London to audition for the prestigious drama school, RADA.

When his painter-decorator Uncle Ray interrupts his private rendition of Richard III's opening monologue to offer some unwanted direction and dubious career advice, Matthew starts to doubt whether he should really be leaving Belfast in the first place.

Or is Belfast where he truly belongs?

Originally presented by A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Glasgow's Òran Mór in May 2022 to critical acclaim, Not Now is a sharply written, heartfelt comedy about the past, identity and moving on - from the multi award-winning author of Cyprus Avenue.

Playwright David Ireland returns to the Finborough Theatre following the Great Britain premiere of Yes So I Said Yes, and the English premiere of Everything Between Us. Director Max Elton returns to the Finborough Theatre following his "brutally effective" (The Stage) staging of Yes So I Said Yes, and his "excellent production" (The Guardian) of Israel Zangwill's play The Melting Pot.

Playwright David Ireland was born in Belfast and brought up in County Down. He was Playwright-in-Residence at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2011-2012. In 2010, Everything Between Us, first produced by Solas Nua and Tinderbox Theatre Company, was performed in Belfast, Scotland and Washington, D.C., winning the Stewart Parker Trust BBC Radio Drama Award and the Meyer-Whitworth Award for Best New Play. It received its English premiere at the Finborough Theatre in 2017. Yes So I Said Yes was first performed at the Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, in 2011 as part of the Belfast Festival and then on a tour of Northern Ireland, where its performances in Omagh led to the theatre being picketed by a local church group. In 2021 Yes So I Said Yes had its Great Britain premiere at the Finborough Theatre, London, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the partition of Ireland. Cyprus Avenue premiered at The Royal Court Theatre before transferring to The Public Theater, New York City, The Abbey Theatre, Dublin, and the Metropolitan Arts Centre, Belfast, winning The Irish Times Theatre Award for Best New Play, and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for Drama. It returned to The Royal Court Theatre in 2019. It received over 100,000 views online. In 2018, Ireland's Ulster American was performed by the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, as part of their Edinburgh Festival season, where it was awarded the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, and won Best Female Performance, Best New Play and Best Production at the Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

Director Max Elton returns to the Finborough Theatre where he directed the critically acclaimed sold-out Great Britain premiere of Yes So I Said Yes and a rediscovery of The Melting Pot. He wrote and directed Big Brother Blitzkrieg (King's Head Theatre), and other direction includes The End of Hope (Soho Theatre and Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond), Stripped (King's Head Theatre) and Leftovers (Tristan Bates Theatre).





More Hot Stories For You


Michael Ball to Star In Reimagined ASPECTS OF LOVE West End RevivalMichael Ball to Star In Reimagined ASPECTS OF LOVE West End Revival
October 4, 2022

West End star Michael Ball will return to the West End in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love opening at London's Lyric Theatre this May.
Sir Michael Morpurgo's LITTLE MANFRED Premieres At Polka TheatreSir Michael Morpurgo's LITTLE MANFRED Premieres At Polka Theatre
October 4, 2022

Polka Theatre and Soldiers' Arts Academy announced an extra special moment which will mark the world premiere performance of the Little Manfred stage play. 
Cast and Creatives Announced For PARADISE NOW! at the Bush TheatreCast and Creatives Announced For PARADISE NOW! at the Bush Theatre
October 4, 2022

Paradise Now! a funny and raging new play about ambition, exploitation, and kinship in a world that wants to keep us strangers, opens at the Bush Theatre on 2 December (press night 8 December).  This new Bush Theatre commission by Margaret Perry (Collapsible) is an exciting collaboration with director Jaz Woodcock-Stewart (Civilisation) and features an all-female ensemble cast.
November and Holiday Season 2022 Announced at Wigmore HallNovember and Holiday Season 2022 Announced at Wigmore Hall
October 4, 2022

Wigmore Hall celebrates the 2022 Holiday Season with five Christmas concerts performed by leading choirs and ensembles in the UK and Europe. 
Children's Cast Announced For RSC's A CHRISTMAS CAROLChildren's Cast Announced For RSC's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 4, 2022

The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed the names of the children who will appear alongside Adrian Edmondson (who plays Scrooge) in its forthcoming production of Dickens' classic festive tale, A Christmas Carol.  The roles the children play include the iconic part of Tiny Tim, which will be shared by four young actors.