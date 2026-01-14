Cast Announced For HORRIBLE HISTORIES – THE CONCERT

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for HORRIBLE HISTORIES – THE CONCERT, a new live stage production presented by Birmingham Stage Company and Lion Television.

The production will bring songs and performers from the BAFTA Award-winning Horrible Histories television series together with elements of the long-running stage shows.

For the first time, the concert-style production will feature both the music from the CBBC television series and cast members associated with the screen and stage versions of Horrible Histories. Musical Director Richie Webb, who composed the songs for the television series, will lead the live band and perform music including “The Monarchs’ Song” and other well-known numbers from the show.

The cast will include several performers associated with the television series and its spin-off Horrible Science, including Richard David-Caine, Harrie Hayes, Inel Tomlinson, Ethan Lawrence, and Verona Rose. The company will also include long-time stage performers Alison Fitzjohn, an original cast member of Horrible Histories Live on Stage, and Neal Foster, who has served as Actor/Manager and creative lead for the stage productions since 2005.

The production follows a narrative in which William Shakespeare is tasked with creating “the greatest show on earth,” only to be interrupted by figures from British and world history including Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria, Boudica, and Cleopatra, with Death also making an appearance. The concert will feature live musical performances alongside theatrical storytelling.

HORRIBLE HISTORIES – THE CONCERT is written by Ben Ward and Claire Wetton, with songs and music by Richie Webb. The production is directed by Neal Foster, with design by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound design by Nick Sagar, and choreography by Lucie Pankhurst. Executive producers are Richard Bradley and Simon Welton for Lion Television, an All3Media company.

The Horrible Histories book series was launched in 1993 and is written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown, and published by Scholastic. Stage productions in the franchise are recommended for audiences ages five and up.

Shows Dates:

Fri 23-24 January @Darlington Hippodrome Fri 30-31 January @ Bristol Beacon Sun 1 February @ Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre Fri 6-8 February @ Manchester Opera House Fri 13-14 February @ Liverpool Empire Tues 17th February @ London Royal Festival Hall Fri 20-21 February @ Birmingham Alexandra Fri 27-28 February @ Milton Keynes Theatre Sun 1 March @ Cambridge Corn Exchange Sun 8 March @ Sheffield City Hall Fri 13-15 March @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre Fri 20-22 March @ Glasgow Theatre Royal Sun 29th March @ Nottingham Concert Hall Thur 2-4 April @ Southampton Mayflower Theatre Mon 6-7 April @ York Barbican Thur 9-11 April @ Brighton Concert Hall Fri 17-18 April @ Sunderland Empire