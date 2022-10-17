Cast Announced For Joanna Pickering's BAD VICTIMS At The Courtyard Theatre

Casting has been announced for Bad Victims, a new play from award-nominated playwright Joanna Pickering at The Courtyard Theatre, directed by Erica Gould (world premieres of Neil Labute and Theresa Rebeck's work).

Inspired by Pickering's sold out shows in Paris and New York, Bad Victims is a dark thriller centered around explosive gender power dynamics, sex and crime.

Pickering's Bad Victims will be played by Joanna Pickering (Lady Macbeth, Eve Ensler's Vagina monologues, Pickering's Truth Lies and Deception) alongside Richard Emerson (Chess, ENO Coliseum, West End, Alain Boublil's Manhattan Parisienne, A Chorus of Disapproval directed by Trevor Nunn, West End), Georgia Christodoulou (Romeo and Juliet, Midsummer Scene Festival) alongside Kyle Titterton (TV series Sons of Spielberg), Eugenia Kuzmina (Woody Allen Fading Gigolo, Rock The Kasbah, Bad Moms, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, Spy City, True Blood, New Girl), Dara Seitzman (Twelfth Night, Grease), Lera Savannah (Rada, Macbeth) and Aoife Scott (The National Youth Theatre).

The play is a brutal, hilarious and emotional rollercoaster ride that follows three women's struggles, their decision making and unpredictable reactions, in the aftermath of violent encounters. Bad Victims is not only important and timely but, more so, unexpected, unsettling, laugh-out-loud funny, and hard hitting. [*explicit trigger warning for implied sexual assault/language 18+ yrs, or 16-18 yrs PG]

Described as both nuanced and provocative (Centre Stage) Bad Victims picks up where psychological thrillers like Promising Young Woman and Anatomy of a Scandal left off. Pickering's writing is Sarah Kane meets Noel Coward with the deviousness of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to flip a scenario on its head.

The workshop is a special invite to preview the work as a re-conceived, single and cohesive evening of theatre, under the incisive directorial vision of Erica Gould.

This daring and provocative play hits the London stage in a limited run now available only for October 27th through October 30th at The Courtyard Theatre in London.

Joanna Pickering (Playwright, Actress) is an award-nominated writer, playwright and actress whose work has sold out runs in New York and Paris. Her trilogy Truth, Lies and Deceptions sold out houses and in Paris, at Le Pave D'Orsay Theatre with Joanna performing lead roles and receiving strong national press and reviews for her performances. The trilogy was first performed as a staged reading in NYC with Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Broadway's Dan Lauria (Lombardi). The play is published by Next Stage Press alongside a roster of Tony award-winning playwrights and emerging playwrights. Her debut play, Beach Break, is now in development as a screen adaptation with Academy award-winning executive producing team. Her latest play, the Endgame was developed in New York with director Illana Stein (awarded for excellence in directing) and received strong audience pre-reviews. Joanna's debut film Boardwalk screened in 2018 at The Anthology Film Archives and was nominated for best film and best suspense thriller at NY Web Festival. Joanna has written for stage for Primitive Grace Theatre, is a current member of Theatre 68, The International Centre of Women Playwrights, and The League of Professional Theatre Women. As an actress her credits involve lead roles in over 40 independent movies, and supporting roles in TV series (Nathan Barley with Benedict Cumberbatch, Svengali) as well as Creation Stories (Danny Boyle). Stage credits include Lady Macbeth, King Herod, and Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues, after training at The Lee Strasberg Institute. Joanna is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment.

Richard Emerson theatre work includes Chess (ENO Coliseum, West End); Alain Boublil's new musical Manhattan Parisienne (The Other Palace); A Chorus of Disapproval directed by Trevor Nunn (West End); Homer in Monteverdi's il ritorno d'ulisse in patria at La Pietra, Florence; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Wilton's Music Hall; Les Enfants Terribles' The Vaudevillains (Assembly, Edinburgh); the British premiere of Eugene O'Neill's The First Man (Jermyn Street Theatre); Adolphus Cousins in Major Barbara (West 52nd St Theatre, NYC); Florian Zeller's The Lie (Vienna); Uncle Maroye (Marin Držic Theatre, Gdansk Shakespeare Festival); Friar Laurence in Romeo and Juliet (Fort Lovrijenac, Dubrovnik and Bermuda). Extensive repertory in the UK at Salisbury, Northampton, Basingstoke, Harrogate, Colchester, Chipping Norton, Southwold & Aldeburgh, Bury St Edmunds and Hornchurch. Film includes the The Last Photograph directed by Danny Huston; Not For Sale directed by Alejandro Sanchez and Miriam, Radio, and the The First Man directed by Hardeep Giani.

Georgia Christodoulou trained at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and graduated in 2017. Theatre credits include: Romeo and Juliet (Midsummer Scene Festival 2021/2019), Repeat After Me (Birmingham Rep Foundry Festival 2019), Uncle Maroye: Re-Examined (Marin Držic Theatre 2019), A Family Affair (Vienna's English Theatre 2018), A Suffragette Story (Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery 2018), The Dutch Lady (Shakespeare Institute 2017), Blood Wedding (RBC 2017), Punk Rock (RBC 2017), The Merchant of Venice (RBC 2016), Tell Me About Your Ex (The Old Joint Stock Theatre 2014/2013), I Love You, Goodbye (The Old Joint Stock Theatre 2013).

Eugenia Kuzmina is a Russian-American actress, comedian, and model. She was training to be a professional ice skater when at 13 years old she was pulled out from a group of kids in her school to appear in a Russian version of SNL "Eralash." She was then cast to appear in Chuck Norris film, but couldn't leave the country due to visa issues. After appearing in commercials for Coca Cola, L'Oréal and Wrigleys in Moscow, she was noticed by a scout at Nathalie Models Europe. She signed a contract and moved to Paris at 15 to work with such brands as Cartier, Dior, Armani, Hermes, Loreal, Vogue among many others. After Ford Models, then IMG resigned her contract and moved her to the US, she was noticed by Rodrigo Prieto (cinematographer "Wolf Of Wall Street," "Babel") to appear in his directorial debut opposite Elle Fanning "Likeness." The movie was screened at Tribeca Film Festival and received excellent reviews. John Turturro cast Eugenia to play opposite him in a film with Woody Allen "Fading Gigolo." Recently Eugenia worked opposite Bill Murray in "Rock The Kasbah", Milla Kunis and Christina Applegate in "Bad Moms ", Guy Ritchie's " The Gentlemen ". Eugenia's Tv credits include " Spy City ", "True Blood," "New Girl," "Castle," "The Comeback," "Lady Dynamite"," Tour De Pharmacy ", etc. Eugenia is very passionate about comedy and writes and performs Stand Up regularly at The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. Kuzmina resides in Los Angeles with her husband Bill Block ( Miramax CEO ) and three children.

Lera Savannah is a Russian/Nigerian actor and former model who recently relocated back to the United Kingdom after beginning her professional acting career in the United States, where she primarily focused on film and television after completing a theatre minor at Northeastern University. Lera's recent training credits include the Stella Adler Training Studio (LA/NY), Identity School of Acting (IDSA, London) and MN Acting Studio (NY). Prior to this, Lera received a merit and distinction at LAMDA and RADA. Lera also won two bronze medals at the Woodley Festival of Theatre and Arts. Lera's recent theatre credits include Macbeth (The Underlings Theatre).

Dara Seitzman grew up in Michigan and lived in New York City for 11 years before moving to England. US credits include: Brecht's Man is Man (Leocadia Begbick) with The Prospect Theatre, The Merchant of Venice (Jessica), The Pirates of Penzance (Edith), Silly Cow (Peggy), The Servant of Two Masters (Smeraldina). US Regional Theatre includes: Swingtime Canteen (Topeka Abotelli), Picasso at the Lapin Agile (Suzanne/ Countess), Grease (Cha-Cha). Dara has toured in the US in two separate one-woman shows with the Core Ensemble: Mona Lisa Speaks and Angel of Memory. After arriving in England she performed in Twelfth Night (Maria) with the Contexture Theatre Company, as well as a TV guest spot on 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover. Dara was trained at The University of Michigan and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance. Dara is also a voice-over artist and sings lead for an all '80s cover band, That Eighties Band.

Kyle Titterton is an acclaimed actor and director. He had his first lead role in Neil Rolland's directorial debut Take It Back And Start All Over (2014) which played at the East End Film Festival in London, followed by a recurring role in the cult Dundee web series: Sons Of Speilberg (2013 - 2019) in which he performed alongside Scottish luminaries such as Kate Dickie and Mark Wahlberg. He is trained in theater, film and television as well as an experienced writer and director.

Aoife Scott is an emerging, working class actor from the North-East and a recent graduate of the National Youth Theatre, recently playing Colleen Rooney in WAGATHA in collaboration with Itch and Scratch theatre company. Aoife is a member of Theatre Peckham's Spoken Word Theatre Company post a successful fringe run of her one woman show Strictly Come Dad'ting. She has trained with Steven Buckwald Acting Studio and The National Youth Theatre.

Erica Gould (Director, Fight Choreographer) has directed the world premieres of Neil LaBute's plays autobahn and Stand Up (with Mos Def), SpeakEasy by writers including Theresa Rebeck and Rajiv Joseph (Joe's Pub/Public Theater), Troilus and Cressida (NY Stage & Film), and Dirty Paki Lingerie, which she developed with writer/solo performer Aizzah Fatima (Cherry Lane, 59E59, The Flea, Toronto, Edinburgh, Turkmenistan through the US State Dept, UK tour) and which has been featured in The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, and on Radio 4's Woman's Hour. Other productions include the US premiere of Me Cago en Dios/Holy Crap by Inigo Ramirez de Haro (La MaMa), Max and the Truffle Pig (NYMF), What Light From Darkness Grows by Janine Carter (w/ Phylicia Rashad and Harry Lennix), At War: American Playwrights Respond to Iraq (Bleecker Street Theater/The Fire Dept). As director/fight choreographer: Troilus and Cressida (NY Stage & Film), The Rover (Bank Street Theatre), Pericles (NJ Shakespeare), As You Like It (Shakespeare Theatre ACA), Emmett: Down in My Heart by Clare Coss about the 1955 murder of Emmett Till, her adaptation of The Beggar's Opera. As adaptor/director: the music-theatre pieces More Between Heaven and Earth (w/ Melissa Errico, Matthew Modine, Kathleen Chalfant, Campbell Scott), The Heirs of Tantalus, Exodus: Dreams of the Promised Land (w/ Reg E. Cathey), Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria (La Pietra in Florence), and Battalia w/ dancers from NYC Ballet (Salon/Sanctuary Concerts-The Fire Dept). Fight choreography for screen includes the award-winning film Eggs and Soldiers and the upcoming Above the Sunset.