Caden Brauch Joins West End Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE as Marty McFly

A global search is underway for the next Marty McFly, to celebrate the numerous productions of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical worldwide. The successful actor will have the chance to lead the company in one of the respective productions around the world.

Auditions can be submitted online. A breakdown of the casting call can be found here - https://www.backtothefuturemusical.com/audition/

Fresh from the first US touring production of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, American talent Caden Brauch will join the West End cast as Marty McFly from Monday 10 February 2025. Having previously made his professional debut in the role, he now makes his West End debut as part of the London company.

The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical enters its 4th year in London, having had its opening night on Monday 13 September 2021. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original movie, which was released 3 July 1985 in the US.

Performances also began on Broadway on 30 June 2023, with its final performance on 5 January 2025. The North American tour opened in Cleveland, OH, in June 2024 and is currently running in cities across the US and Canada until August 2025. In addition to the newly announced German and Royal Caribbean productions, a production will also open in Japan and Australia later this year.

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 20 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

In celebration of last year's Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show's major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the of the show, Creating Back to the Future the by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over 1.6 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

