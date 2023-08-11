CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST Comes to the Lyric Theatre in September for One Week Only

Performances run 20-24 September.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

The brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, is from some of the most exciting figures in modern British Theatre. Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist will be lighting up the West End for one week only as a taster of what is to come for the exciting production.

In celebration of our central figure, all tickets for the first night of the run (20 September) will be priced at £17.55, which was the year Marie Antoinette was born.

Following the success of the UK tour earlier this year, Cake will continue its journey, now on a West End stage. This will allow audiences in London the unique chance to see this show as it continues to expand and develop before finding its forever home.

 

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has an award-winning creative team, including Olivier winner’s Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Christ Superstar), Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia – The Globe) with Tasha Taylor Johnson (The Cat In The Hat) and singer-song writer, Jack McManus.  

Reprising their roles from the limited season tour earlier this year, will be Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Marie Antoinette, and Renée Lamb (SIX) as Jeanne with further casting to be announced.

Combining a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France, Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, retells a story that sparked a revolution.
Marie Antoinette’s reign was blighted by gossip and scandal. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Cake was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers; In the Heights) and promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.

Paul Taylor-Mills said, “audiences are the key ingredient to the success of any new musical - without their input, and ultimately their approval, it’s impossible. Earlier this year we staged an incredible regional tour of Cake that taught us a huge amount about the show, the story we’re trying to tell, how we tell it, and indeed who it might be for. 

The creative team and I were completely energised by this process, and we’ve spent the last couple of months finessing Cake and want to take it back to our followers to show them what we’ve been up to and decide how we best take it forward. To that end, we’ve priced all our tickets for the first show at just £17.55 ensuring it’s as accessible and inclusive as possible. Come share our journey! Thank you to Nica & Laurence at Nimax who have helped make this final step before we find our forever home a reality.”

Drew McOnie said, “the opportunity to develop a new musical in this open and audience-led way feels thrilling. After an amazing short taster tour, we are so excited for London’s audiences to be part of the next steps in the creative journey of this truly unruly piece of theatre. We hope to see you there.”

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson with direction and choreography by Drew McOnie. Set and costume design by Sami Fendall, lighting design by Joshie Harriette and sound design by Andy Sharman. Casting by Will Burton.



