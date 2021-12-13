CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Extends Booking Period to 1 October

Booking for Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End has now been extended until 1 October 2022 with tickets available from £30 at Kitkat.club. Casting from 21 March 2022 to be announced.

There is also an official daily mobile lottery in partnership with TodayTix for six exceptional £25 seats per performance, including tickets at a Cabaret table. https://www.todaytix.com/london/shows/23939-cabaret

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests will receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

The Kit Kat Club has occupied the Playhouse Theatre. The performers have infiltrated the premises. The artists have staked their claim. Who knows for how long they'll stay, but for now they are enjoying the party. The party at the end of the world.

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte , Lighting design is by Isabella Byrd with sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. Angus MacRae is the Prologue composer. Fight direction is by Jonathan Holby. The dialect coach is Michaela Kennen and the voice coaches are Claire Underwood and Mark Meylan.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.