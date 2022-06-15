CABARET Will Hold Performance in Aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

The performance of the multi-Olivier Award winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Thursday 14 July will be held in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The authors, John Kander and the Estates of Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff, the creative team, the producers and the entire company of Cabaret will be donating 100% of ticket sales for this performance to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal via Work For Good, along with all funds raised during collections at every performance of Cabaret. Tickets are available at kitkat.club

The producers of Cabaret said "Cabaret's story sadly feels as timely and emotionally resonant as it ever did, written two decades after the end of World War Two. We empathise every day with the strength and struggles of the people of Ukraine at this time, and everyone at the Kit Kat Club is honoured to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal - through our gala performance, and the collections occurring nightly during the run."

CABARET at the Kit Kat Club stars Fra Fee as 'Emcee', Amy Lennox as 'Sally Bowles', Omar Baroud as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Richard Katz as 'Herr Shultz', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Adam Taylor, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company is Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Hicaro Nicolai, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. Last month, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history, as well as three prestigious Critics Circle Awards.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club...

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.