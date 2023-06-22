Bush Theatre Reveals Full Details of Summer Productions

The Bush Theatre has announced full details of its two summer productions presented by Bush Young Company. Pass It On, devised by the Bush Young Company and Katie Greenall runs 11 & 12 August and As We Face The Sun a new play written by Kit Withington and directed by the Bush Theatre's Artistic Director Lynette Linton and Young Company Director Katie Greenall runs 22 - 26 August with a press night on 23 August.

'Work with the Community and talent development are central to everything we do at the Bush Theatre', says Artistic Director Lynette Linton. 'It is really important this work is braided together with everything we present on the Bush's main stage, the Holloway Theatre. Our Bush Young Companies, which began during the disruption of the pandemic, have thrilled us all with the amount of talent shown. Developing this talent and bringing it into our industry is fundamental to our programme and shouldn't be separated from any other main stage work, which is why it is an honour to be co-directing with Katie Greenall, bringing Kit Withington's 'As We Face The Sun' to the Bush's main stage and matching a writer and performers who I know have a bright future.'

A Bush Theatre Community production for the 14-17 Bush Young Company

PASS IT ON

Created by the Young Company and Katie Greenall

Directed by Katie Greenall

Fri 11 & Sat 12 August, 7.30 pm

Sat matinee, 2.30 pm

The 14-17 Bush Young Company has some things they want to teach you. Strap in for a whirlwind journey through learning everything you were never taught but really want to know.

Whether it's learning to ballroom dance like a pro on Strictly, doing close-up magic better than Penn & Teller, or just the impossible task of folding a fitted sheet, Pass It On is about life lessons big and small.

We all sit through the same classes, leaf through the same textbooks, being told what we should learn. But when you're approaching adulthood, suddenly you realise all the things that have fallen between the gaps.

Bush Theatre's 14-17 Bush Young Company returns to the theatre's main stage, following the success of last summer's HORIZON, with a brand-new production co-created with director Katie Greenall.

A Bush Theatre Community production for the 18-25 Bush Young Company

AS WE FACE THE SUN

Written by Kit Withington

Directed by Lynette Linton and Katie Greenall

Set and Costume Design by Hazel Low

Lighting Design by Simeon Miller

Sound Design by Khalil Madovi

Movement Direction by Mateus Daniel

Production Manager Chloe Stally-Gibson

Tues 22 - Sat 26 August, 7.30 pm

Sat matinee, 2.30 pm

Press night: Weds 23 August 7.30 pm

Bush Theatre Artistic Director Lynette Linton and Young Company Director Katie Greenall co-direct a new commission written for the company by Kit Withington (Living Newspaper, Royal Court).

They all agreed: every year they will throw the same party in the same place. What else can they do?

Determined to remember their friend, a group of classmates commit to throwing an annual party in her honour. It's what she would have wanted. And year after year, they stuck to the tradition.

Now in their twenties, another party is about to start. The cake has arrived safely, the buffet is all set, and the aux cable is finally working - but something doesn't feel right.

As We Face The Sun is a stark and tender story about growing up, the pleasures of friendship, why we hold onto things and how we might start to let go.

Both productions will be designed by a core group of creatives. Set and Costume Design is by Hazel Low (Splintered, Soho Theatre, and Brilliant Jerks, Southwark Playhouse), Lighting Design by Simeon Miller (Ruckus, Southwark Playhouse), Sound Design by Khalil Madovi (Offie-nominated for Red Pitch, Bush Theatre) and Production Management by Chloe Stally-Gibson (Perfect Show For Rachel, Barbican).

Kathrine Payne (Hamlet, National Theatre) is the Assistant Director for Pass It On, NYT Associate Artist Phao May is Movement Director and Emily Mei-Ling Pierce (The Secret Life of Bees, Almeida) is Stage Manager. Mateus Daniel (Passion Fruit, New Diorama) is Movement Director for As We Face The Sun.

Tickets are 'Pay What You Decide' from £2.50-£15, with free tickets available for students, seniors, local residents, disabled bookers, and unemployed/unwaged bookers.