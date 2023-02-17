Bush Theatre Invites You to Join a SLEEPOVA, from 24 February - 8 April

Sleepova, an ode to black women and their boundless spirits and wild dreams is a new Bush commission from Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Little Miss Burden) opening on 24 February 2023 (press night 1 March). Sleepova marks the stage debut of three actresses including Bukky Bakray (Rocks), who at 19, became the youngest BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient as well as one of the youngest 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' nominees.

'We don't get to choose when we become women, y'know?'

Join Rey, Elle, Shan, and Funmi. Armed with sugary snacks, school gossip, and secret questions they can only ask each other, their sleepovas are pretty much a sacred space for them.

As each year tugs them further into adulthood and life doesn't pan out quite as they imagined they struggle to hold on to a friendship that they swore would last a lifetime.

Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini is an award-winning, bionic playwright and screenwriter of Nigerian heritage from London. Matilda was selected as a 'Star of Tomorrow' 2020 by Screen Daily Magazine, a feature film screenplay she co-wrote with Gabriel-Bisset Smith was selected as part of The Brit List 2020 and she is an Arts Foundation Futures Award 2021 Finalist.

Director Jade Lewis was a Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director at the Young Vic, a Creative Associate at The Gate Theatre and held an International Residency in Thailand in 2018. Jade most recently wrote and directed Get Dressed! at the Unicorn Theatre, a short film for the TWENTY TWENTY project with the Young Vic, Quarter Life Crisis at the Bridge Theatre, co-created an original audio series World Of Curls with the writer Yolanda Mercy for BBC Radio 4, and directed an audio drama NSA which was a part of Talawa Tales also BBC Radio 4. Jade is the Carne Literary Associate at Theatre503.

Bukky Bakray plays Funmi. Bukky began her acting career in the breakout indie hit Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron, in 2020. The film won Bukky several awards including the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star. Bukky starred in the BBC/Netflix series You Don't Know Me starring Sam Adewunmi which received positive critical acclaim. From this week she can be seen in The Strays, a Netflix UK Original Film opposite Ashley Madekwe, and Apple TV+ series Liaison, alongside a cast including Vincent Cassell and Eva Green. Her other credits include short films Gospel According to Gail and Self Charm directed by Ella Greenwood.

In 2020 she was selected for the BAFTA Breakthrough programme and included in the annual Dazed 100 list. Bukky was named one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow 2021.

Amber Grappy plays Alfreda (Rey). She trained at LAMDA and spent a large part of her third year working first on HBO's The Baby, playing one of three lead women. She was recently seen in the BBC show Wreck, a slasher-comedy which will return for a second series in 2023. Amber is currently filming One Day for Netflix and Sleepova marks her professional stage debut.

Aliyah Odoffin plays Shanice (Shan). Upon graduating from RADA in 2021, Aliyah was quickly snapped up by Working Title to play one of the leads in Everything I Know About Love, which landed her a Royal Television Society North West nomination in 2022. Her theatre debut in Clybourne Park garnered her fantastic reviews, and most recently she led the cast alongside Alfie Allen in Suffrajitsu, a short film produced by Steve McQueen's production company, Lammas Park.

Shayde Sinclair plays Elle. Shayde is presently training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and also makes her professional stage debut in 'Sleepova'. Her voice credits include Phantoms, Visions and Siren Voices (part of a BBC Radio 3 Series).

Tickets priced from £20 (concessions available) can be booked at bushtheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.

Bush Connect free membership is now available for all Under 30s and full-time students. And the discount has been doubled - you can now get £10 off tickets! See Bush Theatre's website for details.