Brian Conley Will Join BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL in August

Stage and screen star Brian Conley will play Doctor Emmett Brown in Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre from Wednesday 13 August 2025, for a strictly limited 12-week run, until Monday 3 November 2025.

Brian Conley said, “Great Scott! I'm absolutely thrilled to be stepping into the DeLorean as Doc Brown – it’s a gift of a part in such an iconic musical. It’s pure, high-voltage fun, and I can't wait to bring my own spark to the mad genius!”

Brian Conley’s many West End credits include Franklin Hart in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Edna Turnblad in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, the title role in Jolson at the Victoria Palace, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, and Bill in Me and My Girl at the Adelphi Theatre. His touring credits include the title role in Barnum and Fagin in Oliver!. Brian’s TV credits include An Audience with Brian Conley, The Grimleys and The Brian Conley Show, as well as appearing a record eight times on The Royal Variety Performance. Most recently he was on screen as Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton in BBC’s EastEnders.

Cory English will return to the role of Doctor Emmett Brown from Wednesday 5 November 2025.

The production currently stars Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Strickland and alternate Doctor Emmett Brown, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, and Ellis Kirk as alternate Marty McFly. The cast is completed by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman, Ella Beaumont, Gracie Caine, Charlotte Coggin, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith and Grace Swaby-Moore.

The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical enters its 4th year in London, having had its opening night on Monday 13 September 2021. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original movie, which was released 3 July 1985 in the US.

Performances also began on Broadway on 30 June 2023, with its final performance on 5 January 2025. The North American tour opened in Cleveland, OH, in June 2024 and is currently running in cities across the US and Canada. In addition to the newly announced German and Royal Caribbean productions, the production is also now open Japan and will open in Australia later this year.

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music’s Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 20 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

In celebration of last year’s Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show’s major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the of the show, Creating Back to the Future by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

Back to the Future The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over 1.6 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

Back to the Future The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

