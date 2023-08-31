Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023

VOICEBOX is delighted to announce the names of the 6 singers who will make up its inaugural cohort. Running from September 2023 to August 2024, this brand-new initiative is the first programme of its kind in the UK, offering a bespoke curriculum for advanced singers specialising in contemporary vocal performance.

This year’s cohort are Patricia Auchterlonie, Hester Dart, Tara Lily Klein, Oskar McCarthy, Sarah Parkin, and Pascal Zurek. On the review panel this year were Juliet Fraser, Sara Mohr-Pietsch and Nwando Ebizie.

Designed and led by Juliet Fraser, this fully funded programme is separated into four intensive residency periods, hosted by partner organisations around the UK: Britten Pears Arts, Suffolk (25 September – 1 October 2023); City, University of London (10 – 12 January 2024); Sound Festival,Aberdeen (2 – 6 April 2024); and Dartington Music Summer School & Festival, Devon (10 – 17 August 2024). This modular programme is compatible with a freelance performing career and provides a unique space for creative development, risk-taking, community-building and professional networking.

The 23/24 course tutors will be Juliet Fraser, Elaine Mitchener, Omar Ebrahim, Lore Lixenberg,Winnie Huang, James Weeks, Newton Armstrong, Dam Van Huynh, Eliza McCarthy and Lydia Rilling. Progress through the programme and the final showcase will be documented by filmmaker Jessie Rodger, providing high-quality promotional materials that can be used by participants to further their professional development.

The programme curriculum will cover a wide variety of topics, including programming and commissioning, improvisation, movement and physical expression, specialised vocal techniques, notation, microtonal tuning systems, technology (amplification, sound design and electronics), wellbeing, and navigating the industry. As well as developing short research projects, the singers will also receive coaching, and participate in seminars, discussions, group workshops, public masterclasses and open sessions. In between the residency periods, singers will be supported with one-off coaching sessions, group seminars and mentoring.

The six singers will also each commission a new work which they will perform in a public showcase at Dartington Music Summer School & Festival at the close of the programme.

Programme information can be found here.