Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 40% on PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE

Book by 2 January for tickets from £35

Jan. 02, 2023  
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 40% on PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 40% on Peaky Blinders: The Rise

Peaky Blinders: The Rise is "a truly unmissable experience" (Express) that transports you inside the world of TV's most notorious drama at the Camden Garrison, the glamorously gritty new venue in the heart of Camden Market.

Will Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take over London? It's all up to you, as you explore the live sets, complete the challenges and interact with the show's most iconic characters. Whether you're a devoted fan or just up for a brilliant night out, dust off your finest flat cap and get ready for "a boisterous good time!" (WhatsOnStage). ‍ 1921, London. Crime boss Tommy Shelby personally invites you to his family's Camden warehouse to share an expansion plan that could prove lucrative for everyone. In other words, a night of celebration is in order! Whether you kick back in the pub, advise on business affairs in the office or conspire with the Italians in the cabaret lounge, how the family meeting goes is up to you. Just keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground, because Tommy's enemies are closer than you think...

Presented in collaboration with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Caryn Mandabach Productions, Peaky Blinders: The Rise Is An Unforgettable Evening That "skilfully Melds Quality Storytelling With Pure Fun" (the Stage), And Delivers "endless Delights, Big And Small, At Every Turn" (express).

Book Now. By Order Of The Peaky Blinders.

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 40% on Peaky Blinders: The Rise

Was £71 - Now £45
Was £59 - Now £35

Valid on Wednesday to Friday and Sunday performances from 04 January to 05 March 2023
(Excluding all Saturday performances)

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 40% on PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE




Related Stories
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCING Photo
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCING
Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing. Boxing Day Theatre Sale:
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace Photo
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on As You Like It @sohoplace
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45 for ONE W Photo
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45 for ONE WOMAN SHOW
Following sensational critical acclaim One Woman Show played sold out runs at Soho Theatre London and Traverse Theatre Edinburgh and was called “the single hottest ticket in the capital right now” (Time Out). Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGBoxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 50% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
December 30, 2022

Save up to 50% on The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Broadcast Date and Time ConfirmedSTEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Broadcast Date and Time Confirmed
December 30, 2022

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will be broadcast on BBC Two on 31 December at 5.35pm and then available on the BBC iPlayer. Performances will include Bernadette Peters singing 'Losing My Mind' from Follies and Imelda Staunton singing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' from Gypsy.
BroadwayWorld UK's Best of 2022BroadwayWorld UK's Best of 2022
December 29, 2022

After Covid dealt a stuttering start to the year, 2022 brought some standout shows and performances. Here are some of our critics' highlights from the past twelve months.
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCINGBoxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 46% on DIRTY DANCING
December 29, 2022

Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing. Boxing Day Theatre Sale:
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplaceBoxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
December 28, 2022

Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 49% on As You Like It @sohoplace
share