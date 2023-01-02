Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Save up to 40% on Peaky Blinders: The Rise

Peaky Blinders: The Rise is "a truly unmissable experience" (Express) that transports you inside the world of TV's most notorious drama at the Camden Garrison, the glamorously gritty new venue in the heart of Camden Market.



Will Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take over London? It's all up to you, as you explore the live sets, complete the challenges and interact with the show's most iconic characters. Whether you're a devoted fan or just up for a brilliant night out, dust off your finest flat cap and get ready for "a boisterous good time!" (WhatsOnStage). ‍ 1921, London. Crime boss Tommy Shelby personally invites you to his family's Camden warehouse to share an expansion plan that could prove lucrative for everyone. In other words, a night of celebration is in order! Whether you kick back in the pub, advise on business affairs in the office or conspire with the Italians in the cabaret lounge, how the family meeting goes is up to you. Just keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground, because Tommy's enemies are closer than you think...



Presented in collaboration with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Caryn Mandabach Productions, Peaky Blinders: The Rise Is An Unforgettable Evening That "skilfully Melds Quality Storytelling With Pure Fun" (the Stage), And Delivers "endless Delights, Big And Small, At Every Turn" (express).



Book Now. By Order Of The Peaky Blinders.

Was £71 - Now £45

Was £59 - Now £35



Valid on Wednesday to Friday and Sunday performances from 04 January to 05 March 2023

(Excluding all Saturday performances)