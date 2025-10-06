Book Review: A YEAR OF CREATIVE THINKING by Jessica Swale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen King said that the scariest moment is always just before you begin and Sylvia Plath identified self-doubt as creativity’s worst enemy. Philip Pullman was right when he pointed out that “After nourishment, shelter and companionship, stories are the thing we need most in the world.” Have you ever wanted to start writing? Do you write regularly but fear writer’s block? Are you looking for a new creative outlet or a hobby? A Year of Creative Thinking can be your newest trusted companion on the journey to creativity.

Branded as “366 Daily Inspirations for Writers & Artists,” this compendium of prompts contains an abundance of inspiration. Many books like this exist already, yet award-winning writer and director Jessica Swale has compiled an exciting list of ideas that sets her apart from the rest of the flock. Interestingly, this isn’t aimed at writers of any specific technique or level. A newbie can pick it up, a novelist can decide to test their short-form. A poet might choose to compose in verse; a playwright might concoct a dialogued vignette.

The concepts are pliable and intriguing, lending themselves to any kind of depth or development one might wish to pursue. Swale sets up a clearly defined pressure-free environment from the get-go. She breaks up the venture – the year, if you will – into thought-provoking daily nuggets that include active advice and quirky, original prompts to get your brain going. You can follow suit or rule against it; you can skip days, jump around picking and choosing what you prefer to write about, or perhaps go for a disciplined route and comply with the briefs.

The tasks come in a variety of natures, themes, and genres. From exact outlines to complete to broader plot starters, there is enough material to shake up even the most stubborn of writer’s blocks. Quotes from famous authors, directors, and other gifted personalities accompany each day in preambles that inspire and fan the flames of creativity. Celebrate Bob Dylan’s birthday by writing something in his tone of voice and style, or jot down as much as you can in two minutes following a list, or put a character against a weather-afflicted landscape and see what happens!

It can be as rigorous or as relaxing as you want it to be. Ultimately, it’s a fun challenge. Whether you start now or pick it up in January alongside your New Year’s resolutions (and hopefully this is the one you’ll keep!), this is the perfect present for the creative mind.

You can purchase your copy here.

